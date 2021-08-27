Mike Morse Law Firm Obtains $4.6 Million Wrongful Death Settlement for Family of Michigan Man Killed in Car Accident

DETROIT, Mich., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is proud to announce a $4.6 million settlement on a Michigan car accident case that resulted in a wrongful death. The defendants, Advanced Epoxy Floors LLC, and an 18-year-old driver at fault, were held responsible for the death of our 56-year-old client. He was tragically killed on March 23, 2019, when the driver at fault swerved left of the center line to avoid rear-ending a car in front of him. He then collided head-on with our client's vehicle, killing him instantly.

Despite driving a company vehicle with two colleagues at the time of the accident, the defendant lied to attorneys and claimed they were not traveling to work, attempting to limit damages to the driver's $100,000 policy. However, Attorney and Founder Mike Morse and veteran Attorney Matthew Bates obtained police dash cam footage from the accident scene and analyzed over ten hours of video. Ultimately, they discovered the defendant's recorded statement to the police, admitting that he and the other occupants were in fact on route to work.

"Throughout the entirety of this case, we uncovered lie after lie," said Bates. "Several statements from the defendants just weren't matching up, and we worked this case up until the very end to make sure that the truth was ultimately uncovered."

With this new information, Morse and Bates determined they could seek damages from the company's insurance policy, which resulted in the $4.6 settlement for our client's family, consisting of his two adult sons and wife of 29 years.

"There is no 'winning' in a wrongful death case — no settlement of any amount can bring a loved one back," said Morse. "We can only hope that this shred of justice brought to our client's family will be of comfort as they move forward."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (248) 350-9050 or visit www.855mikewins.com .

