Mike Morse's EXCLUSIVE Interview with Ray Gray

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm recently released their latest episode of Open Mike featuring Ray Gray, a Detroit man who spent 48 years in prison for a murder he claims he didn't commit. Attorney and justice advocate Mike Morse, joined by Detroit journalist and Proving Innocence founder Bill Proctor, sat down with Gray and his wife Barbara Rinehart-Gray to discuss Gray's experiences since being sentenced to life without parole on March 14, 1973. Gray told-all on a wide range of topics including finding love while imprisoned, coping with incarceration through art, readjusting to civilian status, planning for the future, and more.

"Ray may be one of the most principled and patient people alive. I don't think anyone could hear him tell his story and disbelieve it," said Morse. "It's very important for stories like Ray's to be heard so people can educate themselves. One reason we do this show [Open Mike] is to give our listeners a bit of skepticism for when they're in the juror box."

What distinguishes Gray from many other Open Mike guests who have experienced injustice is the fact that Gray was not exonerated. He agreed to plead no contest to a lesser charge that allowed him to be released from prison for time served. While he has obtained freedom, Gray's plea has disqualified him from receiving compensatory funds from Michigan's Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, as he does not meet the requirement of criminal charges being dismissed.

"[I was waiting for] the truth to finally come out. And I realize that a lot of mistaken identity cases are helped along the way by people in authority with nefarious intentions…" said Gray. "[The law] has nothing to do with guilt or innocence... It's almost like a sport. They want to win and they want to win by any means necessary. And so there were people I feel that know that I didn't commit this crime."

