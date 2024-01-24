Mike Scatterday Joins Raptive as SVP Creator Commerce

Raptive Expands Bench to Build More Capabilities to Serve Creators and Advertisers

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive announced today the appointment of Mike Scatterday as the Senior Vice President of Creator Commerce. Scatterday is one of several strategic hires focused on expanding and developing new resources for creators and advertisers. In his role, Scatterday will spearhead the acceleration of the company's affiliate products and services strategy, and be responsible for developing new commerce capabilities to help Raptive's more than 5,000 creators build diversified revenue opportunities.

"Since joining Raptive, I've seen how much opportunity we have to further expand our revenue solutions for our creators," said Marc McCollum, Executive Vice President, Innovation at Raptive. "Having Mike in place will amplify the progress we've already made and allow us to expand our scope of innovation. I've worked with Mike for years and have seen his leadership ability in action. I am excited for the growth of Raptive's affiliate and commerce offerings with Mike at the helm."

A creator and entrepreneur himself, Scatterday launched MyFinance in 2016, a commerce-based ad-tech company in the personal finance space. Red Ventures acquired the business in 2017, and Scatterday ran it internally until last year when his role expanded to lead all of Red Ventures' centralized product teams. Before founding MyFinance, he was the Head of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Graphiq, which was acquired by Amazon in 2017.

Mike Scatterday, SVP Creator Commerce at Raptive added: "Raptive has been the leader in driving growth for creators. Audiences need quality independent content, and creators need support to grow their businesses in an ever-changing digital market. I'm ready to dive in to further expand the company's affiliate products and services, and introduce new commerce solutions in the near term."

Raptive is a new kind of creator company on a mission to power creator independence. We provide revenue, audience, and business solutions, and much more for creators and enterprise publishers. Since the beginning of digital content creation, we've been leaders in ad management and digital advertising technology, and we continue to expand our services and solutions to match the needs of the 5,000+ creators and enterprise publishers we serve. Raptive's premium content creators, trendsetters, iconic brands, and charismatic personalities collectively rank #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of more than 189M monthly unique visitors* and more than half a billion followers across social platforms.

