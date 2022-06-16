Mike Trionfo Joins Consensus as Chief Product & Technology Officer

LEHI, Utah, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus , the leading intelligent demo automation platform based in Lehi, Utah, recently appointed Mike Trionfo as its Chief Product & Technology officer. Mike will report to Consensus CEO and Founder, Garin Hess, and will lead Product Management, Product Design, and Engineering as a single unified group to help Consensus accelerate its global expansion and key presales technology innovations.

Mike Trionfo, Consensus

"Consensus is in the really unique position of having already found a strong product-market fit as a category creator, with an impressive base of long-term enterprise customers," Mike said of the appointment. "Add that to an incredibly strong existing team and culture and an exciting roadmap in place — this really wasn't something I could turn down."

In January, Consensus announced its Series B funding round led by longtime Consensus investors Riverside Acceleration Capital and The Frazier Group. Two key areas of focus from that investment for Consensus in 2022 and 2023 will be leading product innovation and achieving a new horizon in user experience design.

Trionfo is a well recognized entrepreneurial leader in the fast growing technology scene in Utah, often called Silicon Slopes. His experience includes being co-founder at the highly successful startup Entrata and also co-founder and CTO at Homie. He also led large engineering teams at DOMO and IBFX.

"Mike has built and scaled world-class Product and Technology teams. In the near future we intend to launch several innovative products for Presales and technical sales teams that will continue to make B2B buying easier," said Garin Hess. "We've been investing a lot in all aspects of product development over the last 9-12 months. Hiring Mike as CPTO is the last role needed to orchestrate all of these resources together."

Consensus provides intelligent demo automation software to help scale Presales teams around the world. On their platform, Solution Consultants build libraries of reusable interactive video demos that Sales reps share with customers on-demand. Consensus automatically personalizes the demo experience and tracks engagement, bringing prospects to live demos better educated and ready for more meaningful discussions. The platform helps Presales teams optimize their time by eliminating unqualified demos and demo lag time and by doubling productivity. Customers have also reported sales cycle shortening by as much as 68%. Market leaders like Salesforce, Oracle, Coupa, The Access Group, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, and many others trust Consensus to get the most from their Presales function. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Aaron Janmohamed

940-231-1856

[email protected]

SOURCE Consensus