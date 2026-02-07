Mike Tyson Takes on the Fight of His Life in Super Bowl Ad: "Processed Food Kills" and "Real Food Wins"

In the ad, Mike describes his sister's death from obesity and his own battle with addiction to ultraprocessed food. He highlights how America is the most powerful country in the world, but also the sickest and most obese: over 40% of teens are overweight, 38% are pre-diabetic, and nearly 79% of a child's diet is ultraprocessed food in the United States, compared to below 20% in peer countries.

The ad was directed by Brett Ratner, director of the recent documentary Melania and the Rush Hour movie franchise.

The ad directs viewers to RealFood.gov, a new public health website outlining historic government recommendations to follow a nutrient-dense, whole food diet.

Ad link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICygZXJfMpQ

While the MAHA Center is an independent nonprofit, the Tyson ad launches a national campaign in support of the Trump administration's efforts to evangelize whole food, reform SNAP to prioritize real food instead of soda and candy, and ensure our military and school lunch procurement features nutrient-dense food instead of poison.

Americans across the political spectrum are waking up to the fact that the Standard American Diet is destroying our health and draining our healthcare budget. During prior administrations, the government called ultraprocessed food and added sugar healthy parts of a child's diet. They are not.

As Americans watch an army of celebrities sell out by pitching objectively harmful food during the Super Bowl, Mike Tyson will share his empowering story of reversing his depression and chronic disease through real food.

MAHA Center Inc. financed the ad.

A Nationwide Campaign

This is the start of a nationwide campaign. Beginning today, taxicabs in key markets across the U.S. and Canada will carry the "Processed Food Kills" ad alongside an image of Mike Tyson.

Cities where the taxi ad will appear include:

New York, NY • Los Angeles, CA • Miami, FL • Chicago, IL • San Francisco, CA • Las Vegas, NV • Boston, MA • Washington, DC • Philadelphia, PA • Atlanta, GA • Austin, TX • Dallas, TX • Phoenix, AZ • Houston, TX

The taxi campaign is expected to garner 500 million impressions monthly, with a $2.5 million media value, and six billion impressions per year, with a $30 million media value. Firefly contributed the media buy for the taxi campaign.

The MAHA™ Center exists to advance the health and well-being of Americans by fostering innovation, critically examining failures in the current health system, and promoting models that optimize health outcomes for individuals and communities.

MAHA™ Action is extremely proud of this initiative by our sister organization, MAHA™ Center.

