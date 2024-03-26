Mike Tyson Takes Over New York with TYSON 2.0 Edibles in Partnership with Hudson Cannabis

Mike Bites and Night Bites Gummies to Set New Standard for Regulated State Industry

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned boxing champion Mike Tyson and the global brand powerhouse, CarmaHold Co. , announced the arrival of the highly anticipated TYSON 2.0 Mike Bites and Night Bites gummies to New York. In collaboration with leading cultivator Hudson Cannabis , these highly acclaimed edibles are set to revolutionize the Empire State's legal cannabis market with their quality and innovation.

Since 2022, TYSON 2.0's "Mike Bites" debut has ignited a frenzy among cannabis enthusiasts. These cannabis-infused, ear-shaped edibles, featuring a bite mark reminiscent of Tyson's legendary boxing match with Evander Holyfield, have quickly become the preferred gummy for aficionados. Crafted from all-natural, vegan and gluten-free premium ingredients, the overwhelming demand for Mike Bites propelled the company to expand its offerings, introducing new product categories like Night Bites and hemp derivatives.

Beginning Tuesday, March 26, discerning New York adult consumers can indulge in these premium edibles, which boast a meticulously crafted formulation containing 10mg of THC and 5mg of CBN per gummy. These exclusive treats are currently available at the following retailers: Strain Stars in Farmingdale, Housing Works in Manhattan, Grow Together in Brooklyn, Flynnstoned in Syracuse and Stage One in Rensselaer. They will soon be available at retailers statewide.

"I'm proud to deliver to New York the pinnacle of cannabis experiences through TYSON 2.0's Mike Bites and Night Bite Gummies," said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. "Growing up in Brooklyn, I could have never imagined a time when cannabis would be legally utilized to enhance both mental and physical well-being. Yet, here we are, witnessing the incredible progress. New York, we still have improvements to make in expanding access to this plant-based wellness; but together, I'm confident we will forge a new standard of excellence, prioritizing safety, quality and taste to ensure unparalleled experiences."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TYSON 2.0, which is dedicated to Mike Tyson's commitment of delivering a world-class experience through top-notch products. By teaming up with Hudson Cannabis, known for its expertise in sustainable cultivation and clean product development, TYSON 2.0 aims to maintain the highest standards in the cannabis industry.

"Recognized for our unwavering dedication to producing premium cannabis products, we're honored to collaborate with TYSON 2.0 and CarmaHold Co. in bringing the highly anticipated Mike Bites and Night Bite gummies to New Yorkers," remarked Melany Dobson, CEO of Hudson Cannabis. "This partnership signifies our shared commitment to excellence in the regulated state industry. We're proud to offer discerning consumers an indulgent cannabis experience crafted with meticulous care and dedication. There is a shared commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of the highest standards in New York cannabis."

Adam Wilks, co-founder and CEO of CarmaHold Co. said, "Partnering with Hudson Cannabis to launch TYSON 2.0 Mike Bites and Night Bite Gummies alongside Mike Tyson is an exciting milestone for CarmaHold Co. Together, we're not just setting a new standard in the market; we're redefining it. Our commitment to innovation, quality and taste is unwavering and we're thrilled to bring this new product to New Yorkers."

For more information about TYSON 2.0 Mike Bites and Night Bite gummies, visit www.tyson20.com .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences.

About Hudson Cannabis

Hudson Cannabis is a leading cultivator and processor producing the highest quality cannabis in New York State. Located on a 580-acre regenerative farm in Hudson Valley, Hudson Cannabis' innovative farming techniques utilize a closed-loop system that replenishes the ecosystem, nurtures biodiversity, sequesters carbon and reduces overall waste. By harnessing the full powers of the sun, earth and moon, they offer organically-grown, naturally-potent products that benefit our people, plants and planet.

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

SOURCE Carma HoldCo Inc.