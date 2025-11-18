MIKE'S® HARD LEMONADE LOOKS TO SIGN FIRST-EVER FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYER ENDORSEMENT DEAL

Through Dec. 9, fans nationwide can visit MikesFantasyEndorsementDeal.com to nominate their MVP commissioner for a chance to score the ultimate reward: a $25,000 check, a custom championship-style lemon(ade) ring, and a one-of-a-kind letterman jacket covered in bold Mike's® patches with the winner's name stitched proudly across the back.

It's the kind of cash—and bragging rights—usually reserved for the pros. And we're not leaving the rest of the league on the bench. Every player who nominates someone will score a discount on Mike's® merch—because unlike your fantasy league, there are no punishments here, only rewards.

"Mike's has always celebrated the ones who go hard, whether it's at a tailgate, winning the playoffs or giving it your all on draft night," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade. "Fantasy football is as competitive as it gets, and if you're getting texts about trade collusion from half your league at 2 a.m., you deserve more than just bragging rights."

About Mike's® Hard Lemonade

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. defined the flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its groundbreaking Mike's® Hard Lemonade. Twenty-five years later, the Mike's product line includes Mike's® Hard Lemonade, Mike's HARDER® Lemonade and Mike's® Limonada Fresca. To learn more about Mike's, visit http://www.mikeshard.com or follow @MikesHardLemonade on Instagram, Facebook & YouTube and @MHL on X.

Mike's is Hard, So is Prison. Don't Drive Drunk ® Premium Malt Beverage with Flavors. All Registered Trademarks used under license by Mike's Hard Lemonade Co., Chicago, IL

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S./D.C. residents. Nominator must be 21+; Nominee must be 25+. No self-nominations. Nomination must be truthful. Nominator grants rights in nomination to Mark Anthony Brands Inc. Void wherever prohibited by law. Contest starts 11/18/25 @ 12:00:01 a.m. ET and ends 12/9/25 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Winning Nominee will not be hired by Mark Anthony Brands Inc. as product endorser. No prize/award for Nominator other than discount code for Mike's® Hard Lemonade merchandise. Subject to official rules, available at https://www.mikesfantasyendorsementdeal.com. Sponsor: Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Chicago, IL.

SOURCE Mike's Hard Lemonade