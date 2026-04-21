MikeWorldWide Hires Mike Sacks as Managing Director to Continue Rapid Growth of Corporate Reputation and Advisory Capabilities

Former FleischmanHillard head of Chicago Corporate Affairs is latest hire in string of investments in senior talent to meet rising demand for high-stakes counsel

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading independent public relations firm, announced today the appointment of Mike Sacks as Managing Director, Corporate Reputation and Advisory, as the firm accelerates investment in senior talent to meet growing demand for senior-level counsel to C-suite leaders and boards.

Corporate reputation has long been a defining strength of MWW. As the rapidly growing landscape more complex - driven by increased scrutiny, faster-moving crises, and higher expectations on leadership - organizations are seeking more experienced, senior counsel to navigate critical moments and protect business outcomes.

Sacks began his career at MikeWorldWide 20 years ago, and returns with deep experience advising organizations through complex, high-stakes situations. Most recently, Sacks led the Corporate Affairs practice at FleishmanHillard Chicago, where he counseled global brands across technology, healthcare, and financial services. Over the course of his career, he has advised organizations on regulatory investigations, cyberattacks, mergers and acquisitions, leadership transitions, and product-related crises. He is also known for a forward-looking approach to communications, using AI and data to better anticipate risk and guide decision-making in real time, and was named to PRWeek's "40 Under 40."

"We built this firm on corporate reputation, and it's only become more critical as the stakes have risen," said Michael Kempner, CEO & founder of MikeWorldWide. "Mike brings the kind of experience you need when the pressure is highest, and it's exactly where we're continuing to invest."

In his new role, Sacks will advise clients on corporate reputation, risk management, and strategic communications, while helping to further build and scale MWW's Corporate Reputation and Advisory offering. He will also support business development and deepen relationships across the firm's priority accounts.

"MikeWorldWide combines deep analytics and action-oriented counsel with a truly client-first mindset, and we have the independence to put clients at the center of decisions without distractions," said Sacks. "Because reputation and business outcomes are tightly linked, I'm excited to return and help organizations cut through complexity and build durable advantage."

Sacks' appointment comes as MWW continues to expand its broader advisory and public affairs capabilities. Recent senior hires include Mahen Gunaratna, former senior advisor and communications director to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who joined as executive vice president of public affairs, and Jackie Cornell, former Regional Director at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Principal Deputy Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Health, who joined as vice president of government relations and public affairs and leads the firm's Trenton, NJ office.

Together, these additions reflect MWW's continued investment in senior talent and its commitment to helping clients navigate increasingly complex business, policy, and reputational environments.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn.

SOURCE MikeWorldWide