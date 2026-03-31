MikeWorldWide Continues Rapid Growth of Public Affairs Practice, Taps Former Regional Director of Federal HHS and Principal Deputy Commissioner for NJ Department of Health Jackie Cornell as Vice President, Government Relations & Public Affairs and Head of the Firm's Trenton, NJ Office

Firm Also Announces Promotion of Long Time Public Affairs Leader, Steve Sandberg to SVP and Managing Director to Accelerate the Firms Influential NJ Practice

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading independent integrated public relations firm, today announced that Jackie Cornell has joined the firm as Vice President, Government Relations & Public Affairs, based in its Trenton office. Jackie brings more than 20 years of experience across federal, state, and local government, advocacy, and political campaigns.

A former presidential appointee in the Obama Administration at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Principal Deputy Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Health, Cornell has operated at the highest levels of public decision-making. Her career spans government, advocacy, and statewide campaigns, where she has led legislative and electoral strategy, advised healthcare systems/providers and policy organizations, and navigated complex regulatory environments in highly scrutinized sectors including healthcare, reproductive health, and cannabis.

At MWW, Cornell will lead integrated government relations and public affairs strategies for clients navigating New Jersey's evolving political and regulatory landscape. She will play a key role in expanding the firm's Trenton presence, advising Fortune 500 companies, healthcare institutions, and emerging industries on legislative engagement, regulatory strategy, stakeholder coalition-building, and executive positioning. Known for her ability to navigate the intersection of policy, politics, and stakeholder dynamics, Cornell brings longstanding relationships across the Executive Branch, legislative leadership, advocacy organizations, and regulated industries.

"Jackie brings rare depth across government, campaigns, and advocacy," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "She understands how policy is shaped, how budgets are made, and what it takes to align strategy and communications to move outcomes, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our Government Relations and Public Affairs presence in New Jersey."

Cornell's appointment comes as MikeWorldWide continues to invest in the growth of its Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs practice, long a core pillar of the firm's reputation-first approach to strategic communications.

"MWW has built an extraordinary reputation helping organizations navigate complex policy environments and stakeholder dynamics," said Cornell. "At a time when the intersection of policy, reputation, and communications has never been more consequential, I look forward to expanding the firm's presence in Trenton and working with this exceptional team to deliver strategic impact for our clients."

Earlier this year, the firm appointed Mahen Gunaratna, former senior advisor, and communications director to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, as Executive Vice President of Public Affairs, strengthening the firm's senior advisory capabilities as organizations face increasing policy complexity, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk.

The agency also recently promoted Steve Sandberg to Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Public Affairs, where he is a leader of the influential public affairs practice and advises clients across healthcare, life sciences, energy, utilities, and nonprofit sectors on integrated communications strategies that shape public policy and protect reputation. Prior to joining MikeWorldWide, Sandberg previously served in senior communications roles including as chief spokesperson for U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Before working for the senator, Sandberg was an award-winning journalist and broadcaster for 1010 WINS in New York City, the nation's most-listened-to all-news radio station.

Cornell joins Brianna Hill at the firm's Trenton office, who joined MikeWorldWide in 2025 after her tenure at the NJ Economic Development Authority (NJEDA).

Together, these leadership additions reflect continued client demand for integrated strategies that combine government relations, strategic communications, crisis advisory, and stakeholder engagement to help organizations navigate today's dynamic policy and reputational environment.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn.

SOURCE MikeWorldWide