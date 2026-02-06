MIKEWORLDWIDE AND ITS SUBSIDIARY BERK COMMUNICATIONS NAMED TO RAGAN'S 2026 TOP PLACES TO WORK IN COMMUNICATIONS

Recognition honors excellence in workplace culture, leadership, and employee experience across the integrated agency

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW) and its subsidiary Berk Communications have been named to Ragan's 2026 Top Places to Work in Communications, an honor recognizing organizations that have created strong, supportive workplace environments where communications professionals can collaborate, grow, and succeed.

The annual list honors employers across industries and sectors that demonstrate a sustained commitment to leadership, employee engagement, and professional development for communications teams. Organizations recognized in 2026 share a common belief: people do their best work when they feel trusted, connected, and challenged.

For MikeWorldWide, that belief shapes how the agencies operate every day. A forward-thinking culture built on trust empowers people with real responsibility, prioritizes presence and connection, and removes barriers so ideas can move freely across roles, practices, and perspectives. Teams work closely across offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, and New Jersey, driven by shared ownership and a collective focus on producing work that resonates beyond the moment.

"We've always believed that the strongest work comes from environments where people trust each other and feel invested in what they're building together," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "This recognition affirms that when you put people first and give them room to do meaningful work, the results speak for themselves."

As a fully integrated agency, MikeWorldWide and Berk bring together expertise across media relations, social and digital strategy, creative, DEI, research, and more. Working side by side across disciplines enables teams to move with speed, challenge assumptions, and deliver ideas that feel cohesive, timely, and grounded in real-world insight.

About MikeWorldWide: MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, Europe, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn.

