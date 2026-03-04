MikeWorldWide Rises to the Top in Qwoted's Annual Agency Awards, Recognized for Excellence Across A 135,000+ Professional Network

Performance-based recognition from 135,000+ PR professionals highlights firm's leadership in media responsiveness, relevance, and results

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), has been named a top-performing agency in Qwoted's Annual Agency Awards - a distinction driven entirely by performance data from more than 135,000 PR professionals within Qwoted's global network.

Unlike traditional industry honors based on submissions or panel judging, Qwoted's awards are powered by measurable performance metrics. Agencies are evaluated on responsiveness to journalists, quality of engagement, reporter feedback, and the ability to consistently translate pitches into meaningful media coverage. The recognition places MWW among an elite group of firms demonstrating sustained excellence in how they engage with and support the media.

"This recognition reflects the culture and focus we've built at MikeWorldWide," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "We don't see journalists as transactional endpoints - we see them as trusted partners, and our commitment to responsiveness, respect, and relevance is foundational to who we are."

At a time when newsroom resources are shrinking and expectations are rising, agencies must deliver clarity, precision, and real value. MWW's inclusion in Qwoted's Annual Agency Awards underscores its reputation-first approach to communications, where strong media relationships drive measurable business impact.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

About MikeWorldWide: MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

