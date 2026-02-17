MIKEWORLDWIDE APPOINTS MAHEN GUNARATNA, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR AND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR TO FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY, TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Mahen played senior role in the administration of former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as deputy communications director and was instrumental in Murphy's tenure leading the National Governors Association and Democratic Governors Association

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations across every sector confront unprecedented scrutiny, an always-on crisis environment, and heightened expectations from regulators, media, and the public, MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading independent public relations firm, today announced the appointment of Mahen Gunaratna as Executive Vice President of Public Affairs. Mahen previously served as Chief Strategy Advisor and Communications Director to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Deputy Communications Director to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The appointment reflects MikeWorldWide's continued investment in senior leadership, crises, corporate advisory, and public affairs capabilities as client demand accelerates across highly regulated and reputation-sensitive industries. In his role, Mahen will advise organizations as they navigate complex challenges including policy environments, heightened scrutiny, crisis situations, and reputational risk.

Mahen specializes in driving consistent, cohesive communications across multi-audience and multi-platform initiatives, translating complex ideas into messaging that mobilizes stakeholders and shapes public outcomes. His work centers on empowering leaders to operate with focus and authority when clarity is hardest to achieve.

During his tenure in the Murphy Administration, Mahen operated at the center of some of the most visible and demanding governing challenges in modern history, including the COVID-19 pandemic and two full terms in office that resulted in nearly 2,500 bills signed into law. His experience sits at the intersection of policy, politics, media, and culture, where public confidence is shaped in real time and strategic missteps carry immediate costs.

"Mahen has led in environments where the margin for error was small and expectations were exceptionally high," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "That perspective strengthens our ability to advise organizations facing complex decisions under intense public scrutiny."

Over a more than 15-year career, Mahen has served at the highest levels of American public life, including three presidential campaigns, New York City Hall, and the United States Congress. Across these roles, he has brought discipline to complex team environments and translated strategy into action under pressure.

"Organizations today are evaluated rigorously and continuously," said Mahen Gunaratna. "MikeWorldWide is known for helping leaders act with confidence when the path forward is not obvious. I'm excited to join the firm and support clients through challenging and defining moments when clear vision and clear communication make all the difference."

About MikeWorldWide: MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

