MikeWorldWide Launches Supply Chain, Logistics, and Infrastructure Communications Practice

New offering meets rising demand for strategic PR and communications in high-stakes operational environments

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent PR firms in the US and UK, today announced the launch of its supply chain, logistics, and infrastructure practice, a dedicated strategic communications offering designed to help companies navigate growing complexity, visibility, reputational risk, and transformation across the global supply chain landscape.

The new practice integrates MWW's expertise in corporate reputation, crisis response, public affairs, ESG storytelling, and executive visibility, offering full-spectrum communications support across every stage of the supply chain, from sourcing and manufacturing through last-mile delivery, infrastructure access, and reverse logistics.

"At MikeWorldWide, we've always believed that reputation is shaped where the pressure is highest," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Today, that pressure sits squarely on global supply chains. This new practice isn't a reaction; it's a reflection of where the world is going. We're helping clients lead with clarity, purpose, and credibility in the moments that matter most."

The supply chain, logistics & infrastructure practice will offer clients:

Strategic brand positioning and messaging across complex ecosystems

Real-time crisis and issues management for disruptions, recalls, or delays

Executive visibility and thought leadership on innovation and resilience

ESG and sustainability communications tied to sourcing, transport, and circularity

Stakeholder engagement across media, policy, investor, and community channels

Led by a senior, cross-functional team with deep experience in high-impact sectors, the practice is built to support organizations across transportation, manufacturing, e-commerce, infrastructure development, energy, and emerging tech.

The practice builds on MWW's track record of success shaping pivotal supply chain narratives:

Guiding the world's largest cold chain REIT through the biggest IPO of 2024

Rebranding a national infrastructure solutions provider to reflect its forward-looking mission

Advising a global e-commerce leader through labor negotiations and workforce communications

"Supply chains aren't just logistical systems anymore, they're reputational fault lines," said Rory Swikle, senior vice president at MikeWorldWide. "This practice is built for the brands operating under pressure, in full view. Our job is to help them lead the conversation, not just survive it, every mile of the way."

The launch reinforces MikeWorldWide's commitment to serving clients at the intersection of mission-critical operations and reputational opportunity, continuing its legacy of supporting clients in moments of transformation, scrutiny, and growth.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

SOURCE MikeWorldWide