MikeWorldWide Public Relations Taps Luke Lewis to Join Corporate Communications Practice

Industry expert brings nearly 20 years' experience elevating and protecting brand reputations

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency, has hired Luke Lewis as executive vice president and managing director of its New York corporate communications practice. In the newly created position, Lewis is responsible for leading the New York corporate practice's already strong team of consultants and roster of clients while supporting the agency's aggressive growth ambitions. He will report to president and chair of reputation management, Carreen Winters.

Lewis joins MikeWorldWide after nearly nine years at FleishmanHillard, where he served in various leadership roles in the agency's New York and San Francisco offices. Most recently, he served as Market Lead for the New York office's corporate reputation practice while also leading one of the firm's largest global technology accounts, Cisco. His past client roster includes a number of iconic brands such as The Clorox Company, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Genentech, Levi Strauss & Co., and several others looking to leverage strategic communications programs to elevate and protect their reputations. Lewis has also worked extensively in crisis and issues management, executive thought leadership, employee communications, and strategic brand positioning.

"Today's communications challenges continue to increase in complexity, and Luke's rich background in delivering comprehensive, modern and impactful solutions makes him a trusted advisor for clients, especially as they navigate a constantly evolving business and cultural environments," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide.

MWW's corporate practice builds and defends reputations of Fortune 500 companies using a total stakeholder approach. The team's corporate communications expertise spans thought leadership and executive eminence, ESG and purpose programming, employer brand, and internal communications. MWW has also pioneered a unique approach to developing reputation influencer programs, harnessing digital and social influence to build reputations, celebrate corporate cultures, and elevate ideas. Lewis will develop reputation defense strategies as well, growing the agency's crisis and issues management, litigation support, labor relations, and employee engagement offerings.

"As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, MWW sees a great amount of opportunity in corporate reputation management, and we have ambitious goals to expand our practice and agency. When searching for the right partner to help us create incredible client experiences and grow well into the future, Luke became the obvious choice to help us do just that," said Carreen Winters, president and chair of reputation management.

The corporate reputation practice is fully integrated under MWW's one P&L model, seamlessly incorporating expertise from various disciplines around the agency to leverage corporate reputation strategies for consumer loyalty and advocacy and activating values-based consumers for brands. MWW's reputation work has grown over the past year with client partnerships in the professional and financial services, healthcare industries, including Deloitte, DLA Piper, Edelman Financial Engines, Verana Health, and more.

