MikMak, a SPINS Company, Launches MikMak 4.0: The Industry's Leading Real-Time Commerce Intelligence and Orchestration Platform

The Latest Evolution of the MikMak Platform Enables Brands to Optimize Every Marketing Dollar Across Their Entire Tech Stack and Partner Ecosystem

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MikMak, a SPINS Company and the leading global commerce intelligence platform, today announced the launch of MikMak 4.0. This enterprise-grade update redefines how multichannel brands operate, moving beyond legacy enablement and measurement toward a future of "agentic commerce," where AI-driven intelligence proactively identifies growth opportunities and automates execution across the global media and retail ecosystem. The launch follows SPINS' acquisition of MikMak in January, a strategic union that combines the industry's most attribute-rich dataset with a best-in-class media platform — empowering brands to plan, execute, and measure modern shopper engagement across physical, digital, and agentic shelves.

MikMak 4.0 is comprised of three new industry-leading capabilities, designed to meet customers' needs in a rapidly accelerating, AI-powered commercial environment:

MikMak Aura: a proprietary predictive engine that replaces backward-looking analysis with real-time market foresight, providing a single source of truth for sales and media measurement, planning, and optimization across the full funnel.

a proprietary predictive engine that replaces backward-looking analysis with real-time market foresight, providing a single source of truth for sales and media measurement, planning, and optimization across the full funnel. Mak: MikMak's core agentic capability, debuting as an AI assistant within the platform that serves as a launchpad for future innovation; the April release introduces: Analyze with Mak: an agentic companion that analyzes and transforms complex data into immediate strategy through simple natural language dialogue. Build with Mak: an AI-native campaign design tool that accelerates speed-to-market by converting conversational requirements into fully configured, retailer-integrated commerce experiences.

MikMak's core agentic capability, debuting as an AI assistant within the platform that serves as a launchpad for future innovation; the April release introduces: MikMak MCP: the foundational backbone that provides brand-owned AI agents with critical visibility into real-time commerce data, ensuring every interaction is fueled by accurate product availability and details to increase findability, relevance, and conversion.

At the core of the 4.0 platform is MikMak Aura, a proprietary predictive engine that replaces backward-looking analysis with real-time market foresight. By leveraging a dataset of 1.5 billion global shoppers across 8,000+ retailers, Aura adapts to market volatility as it happens, allowing brands to shift media budgets proactively to maintain sales performance. This framework provides executive teams with a high-integrity view of ROI, enabling them to isolate the incremental impact of every marketing dollar and run sophisticated "what-if" scenarios to ensure growth strategies are always anchored in verified sales outcomes.

MikMak 4.0 further transforms the organizational workflow through a suite of AI-native tools designed for speed and scale. Analyze with Mak turns the MikMak Insights dashboard into a strategic partner, enabling brands to surface performance drivers and executive-ready intelligence through simple, natural language queries. Complementing this, the new Build with Mak capability utilizes natural language to eliminate the operational friction of campaign setup, allowing teams to launch commerce experiences across all media channels faster than ever before.

As the industry pivots toward AI-driven shopping, MikMak 4.0 introduces MikMak MCP (Model Context Protocol), providing the production-ready infrastructure necessary for brands to thrive in an "agentic" world. This hosted interface allows brands' AI agents to seamlessly access and act on real-time commerce data, such as pricing and availability, ensuring that brands are optimized for both human consumers and the AI assistants of the future. This update solidifies MikMak's position as the centralized commerce layer for the modern enterprise, bridging the gap between brand inspiration and checkout at every digital touchpoint.

"MikMak 4.0 is a total shift in how brands win in a volatile market powered by AI," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "We have built a foundation that turns real-time signals into immediate sales, giving our brand partners the ability to move at the speed of the consumer and making their marketing more efficient and their ROI clearer than ever before. This news accelerates our progress toward where we're going next: a future where real-time commerce intelligence drives the brand growth and business outcomes.

About MikMak

MikMak is the leading global provider of commerce intelligence and orchestration. The company's platform — MikMak 4.0 — grows brands in real-time by enabling commerce in the places where their shoppers spend time, measuring the omnichannel outcome of those interactions, and helping them to plan and optimize future outcomes.

MikMak, a SPINS company, serves customers across CPG, grocery, beauty, alcohol, personal care, and consumer electronics, delivering the granular insights brands need to optimize every marketing dollar across their full tech stack and partner ecosystem.

SOURCE SPINS