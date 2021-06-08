Milarex Bolsters Growth Strategies with Centric PLM™

Founded in 2016 by legendary salmon processing figure, Mr. Jerzy Malek, Milarex is a fast-growing international seafood company marketing and processing a large variety of safe and sustainable salmon products. Milarex entered a new phase of growth in 2020 when they were acquired by Scandinavian investment company Summa Equity.

Milarex has grown to become one of the world's largest companies for value-added salmon, with quality management, compliance and sustainability at the core of the business. Head of Sustainability and Marketing, Anders Wilhelmsen, talks about Milarex's growth being the catalyst to seek out a PLM solution.

"We are scaling fast and we need more professional systems to meet the growing size of our company and set the foundation for even more growth," says Wilhelmsen.

Milarex's Head of IT, Pawel Ołubiec adds, "We want to unify all of our data in order to streamline both people and processes and Centric PLM will be the single, actionable source of truth for Milarex. We want our teams to focus on value-added activities, as opposed to hunting for data, and we certainly don't want wrong or incomplete information to hold us back."

Milarex operates a state-of-the-art factory in Poland and has local sales and distribution companies worldwide. Their business is complex with many customers, suppliers, products and markets. Research & Development Manager Paulina Wąsik elaborates on why they chose to partner with Centric Software.

"Centric gave us a really nice overview of the solution as well as the implementation process including all of the steps and the milestones," says Wąsik. "We had considered other systems, but they were either too complex, or not complex enough."

She goes on to describe how Centric PLM will support Milarex's operations.

"Centric PLM will enable us to manage projects efficiently and with a holistic view; having all information in one place is really important from a quality and audit perspective. Centric will enable us to unify data from different departments, starting from ideation to verification. It will give us a database with all product information, and we will be able to track product development, trials, and communication with suppliers and clients which is critical from a quality and compliance perspective."

"We want to improve the audit process, decrease product development timelines and shorten data collection timeframes," shares Wąsik. "For example, with Centric PLM, we anticipate taking only minutes to search data about ingredients. Whereas now, the same process could take hours, as you need to open multiple files."

"We are thrilled to be empowering Milarex on their growth trajectory," comments Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We are very proud to partner with this safe and sustainable seafood company with such high quality standards."

