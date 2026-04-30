Milberg's Gary Klinger Ranks Among Top Ten Most Active Plaintiff Attorneys in the Nation for Federal Class Action Filings

Lex Machina Finds Klinger Filed 650 Federal Class Actions Across Three Years, Ranking 9th Nationally Among All Plaintiff-Side Attorneys

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Partner Gary Klinger of Milberg PLLC has been ranked among the ten most active plaintiff attorneys in the country for federal class action litigation, according to the newly published Lex Machina Class Action Litigation Report 2026 by LexisNexis. The report found that Klinger filed 650 federal class actions from 2023 to 2025, placing him 9th nationally among all plaintiff-side attorneys tracked by the platform.

Klinger's practice focuses on consumer protection, data privacy, and mass arbitration, areas identified by the 2026 report as among the fastest-growing categories in federal class action litigation. Consumer protection class actions surged more than 40% year-over-year in 2025 to their highest level in a decade, driven largely by data breach and digital privacy claims—cases that sit at the center of Klinger's practice.

"Consumers face new threats to their rights and their data every day, and most of them have no idea they have legal recourse," said Klinger. "The volume of this work reflects the scale of corporate misconduct, and our commitment to making sure individuals have a voice against it."

The Lex Machina report is based entirely on raw federal court filing data extracted from PACER, the official U.S. federal court records system. Rankings reflect actual case activity and are not influenced by firm submissions, advertising relationships, or peer voting.

Klinger's recognition comes as Milberg was simultaneously ranked the most active plaintiffs' law firm in federal class action filings nationally for the second consecutive year, with 1,650 total filings across 80 federal districts from 2023 to 2025.

About Milberg

Milberg PLLC is a national plaintiffs' law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing consumers, investors, and communities against corporate misconduct. The firm's practice spans class actions, mass torts, environmental litigation, consumer protection, securities fraud, and data privacy. Milberg has recovered more than $50 billion for clients and has held leadership roles in some of the most significant mass tort and class action proceedings in U.S. history, including the Camp Lejeune Water Litigation, the Norfolk Southern train derailment toxic spill litigation, and major pharmaceutical and product liability MDLs. For more information, visit milberg.com.

SOURCE Milberg