Miles for Military Appoints Jacob Cool as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles for Military, a non-profit organization that provides flights home for active-duty junior enlisted personnel for holidays and other important dates, announced the addition of Jacob Cool to its executive team, as chief operating officer. Cool is a 23-year Army veteran with deep experience in leadership, project management, operations, logistics, and budget supervision, and will transfer this skill set to the nonprofit sector in this new role.

"Jacob brings to Miles for Military a first-hand experience of what it is like to serve his country, and the sacrifices all who serve make along the way," said Maureen Byrne, the founder of Miles for Military. "We are thrilled at the continued growth of our team as we help more and more young service members get home to see their families and loved ones, especially now during the holidays."

Miles for Military serves an unmet need among enlisted service members in the most junior ranks, many of whom cannot afford to fly home for milestone events such as holidays, birthdays or family gatherings. The organization provides flights home at no cost in return for the service members volunteering at a charity of their choice. This year, Miles for Military is flying more than 400 service members home, with plans to bring home many more. The organization also recently announced a partnership that allows Wyndham Rewards members to donate their points to Miles for Military to offset the cost of travel expenses.

"I have already observed up close the positive and emotional effect Miles for Military has had on the service men and women we are flying home, and on their loved ones," Cool said. "As a veteran, I understand the need not only of maintaining contact with those we love, but the concept of tying service into the process of earning a flight home. I look forward to recreating that positive experience with many more young members of our military."

Miles for Military was founded by Maureen Byrne, a Massachusetts woman and mother of a Marine, after she learned from her son how many of his fellow service members could not afford flights home for holidays and other important dates.

Miles for Military is a Boston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps junior active-duty enlisted military personnel return home for holidays and other moments that matter. Since 2021 the organization offers flights in exchange for volunteer work, embodying the values of duty, honor, and community. To donate, please visit https://www.milesformilitary.org/ .

