Miles for Military Names Windle Jarvis Executive Director

Will Lead Non-Profit's Expansion of Mission to Fly Junior Service Members Home for Moments that Matter

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles for Military , a non-profit organization that provides flights home for active-duty junior enlisted personnel for holidays and other important dates, announced the appointment of Windle Jarvis as executive director. Jarvis brings 15 years of fundraising and non-profit management experience to Miles for Military, as it expands its mission to provide flights home for more junior service members (E1-E4 ranks) from all military branches, from all over the world, to reunite with loved ones for moments that matter.

Windle Jarvis, Executive Director, Miles for Military

"The depth of nonprofit experience that Windle brings to Miles for Military is exactly what we need to expand our mission of flying our young members of the US military home to be with their loved ones," said Maureen Byrne, the founder of Miles for Military. "The entire team is looking forward to his contribution to our organization's growth."

"I could not think of a better time to be joining an effort to support those who make sacrifices every day in service of their country," Jarvis said. "I have been watching Miles for Military's recent development and am excited to work with the team to grow our efforts even further."

Miles for Military serves an unmet need among enlisted service members in the most junior ranks, many of whom cannot afford to fly home for milestone events such as holidays, birthdays or family gatherings. The organization provides flights home at no cost in return for the service members volunteering at a charity of their choice. This fall, Miles for Military flew its 100th service member home, and plans to bring home many more during the upcoming holiday season. The organization also recently announced a partnership that allows Wyndham Rewards members to donate their points to Miles for Military to offset the cost of travel expenses.

Jarvis most recently served as chief development officer at Spirit of America. Prior to that, he served in leadership roles in development and communications at Philanthropy Roundtable and the American Enterprise Institute. Before entering the nonprofit sector, he worked in private wealth management at Merrill Lynch.

Miles for Military was founded by Maureen Byrne, a Massachusetts woman and mother of a Marine, after she learned from her son how many of his fellow service members could not afford flights home for holidays and other important dates.

About Miles for Military

Miles for Military is a Boston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps junior active-duty enlisted military personnel return home for holidays and other moments that matter. Since 2021 the organization offers flights in exchange for volunteer work, embodying the values of duty, honor, and community. To donate, please visit https://www.milesformilitary.org/ .

