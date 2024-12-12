Miles for Military Bringing Dozens of Active-Duty Marines Home for the Holidays

"This is what a 'whole of nation' approach looks like–they defend our freedoms, and we find ways to support them," said retired US Air Force non-commissioned officer Ramon "CZ" Colon-Lopez, who rose to the rank of Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), the highest enlisted rank in the United States Armed Forces.

Miles for Military serves an unmet need among enlisted service members in the most junior ranks, many of whom find it challenging to save enough money to fly home for moments that matter – milestone events such as holidays, birthdays or family gatherings. Over the next 10 days, the start-up non-profit is providing flights home to service members to airports in Austin, Houston, El Paso, and Mission, Texas; Billings, Mont.; Newark; Salt Lake City; Chicago; Gainesville, Fla.; White Plains, NY; and Los Angeles, Fresno, and Ontario, Calif.

Miles for Military provides the flights home at no cost in exchange for the enlisted members' volunteer service with a charitable organization of their choosing. The organization is currently seeking to grow its donor base through corporate partnerships and private donations in an effort to expand the program and bring hundreds of enlisted personnel home in 2025.

Maureen Byrne founded Miles for Military after becoming aware of the transportation challenges faced by many enlisted service members after flying her son Ronan home from his base.

"Realizing how expensive that was, and knowing the strain on those in the armed services who haven't seen their families for two years or longer, I knew I needed to do something to help them get home for the holidays and other moments that matter," she said.

This month's wave of more than 30 homecoming flights is the first widespread campaign for Miles for Military. All recipients of the flights are stationed at Fort Liberty, N.C. or Camp Lejeune, N.C., and the organization plans to expand its operation to other bases in the near future. Byrne said Miles for Military depends on the generosity of donors and directed those interested to the organization's web site, milesformilitary.org , for information on how to give.

The Marines who were flown home last weekend, Private First Class Antonio Marcucci of Fall River, Mass., assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2, and Corporal Nicolas "Nico" Serret of Winchester, Mass., an infantry rifleman, arrived at Boston's Logan International Airport on Dec. 7 and 8, respectively. Members of their families were waiting at the airport for the memorable reunions.

"Miles for Military is giving me the chance to see my family for the first time in about six months," PFC Marcucci, a fourth-generation Marine, said.

Corporal Serret, who knew from childhood that he wanted to follow his grandfather into the Marines, said Miles for Military made possible his reunion with his family.

"I've been saving leave days and am looking forward to a long-overdue reunion thanks to Miles for Military," he said prior to his flight.

Both Marines earned their flights by performing volunteer work for Joyful Heart Deliveries, a free, non-profit service that delivers mail, packages, food, and other special items to Marines living on-base at Camp Lejeune.

About Miles for Military

Miles for Military is a Boston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reuniting junior active-duty enlisted military personnel with their loved ones during the holidays and other meaningful occasions. Inspired by a proud mother of a Marine who realized first-hand many servicemen and women can't afford to make the journey home to see their families, this nonprofit start-up organization bridges the gap by providing flights in exchange for volunteer work. Guided by the principles of duty, honor, and community, Miles for Military ensures our service members can be present for moments that matter. To donate, please visit https://www.milesformilitary.org/

SOURCE Miles for Military

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED