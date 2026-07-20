Miles for Military Strengthens Leadership with the Appointments of Chief of Staff and New Board Member

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles for Military, the nonprofit organization that provides free flights home for junior enlisted active-duty service members who complete 25 hours of volunteer service in their communities, today announced two additions to its leadership team: Brittany Reilly has been appointed Chief of Staff, and Kathleen O'Connor has joined the organization's Board of Directors.

Kathleen O'Connor Brittany Reilly

The appointments come as Miles for Military enters a new phase of growth following its 1,000th flight home for a junior enlisted service member and works toward its goal of providing 5,000 flights in 2026.

"Miles for Military is entering an exciting new growth chapter, and we're thrilled to welcome two exceptional leaders to our team. Kathleen O'Connor brings a lifelong commitment to philanthropy and community impact to our Board of Directors, and our new Chief of Staff, Brittany Reilly, strengthens our ability to grow strategically and meet our ambitious goals. Their leadership, passion, and expertise will help us expand our mission and ensure even more junior enlisted service members and military families have the opportunity to reconnect when it matters most," said Windle Jarvis, Executive Director, Miles for Military

As Chief of Staff, Reilly will work alongside Jarvis and the leadership team to advance strategic priorities, strengthen operations, and support the organization's continued growth.

"I'm honored to join Miles for Military at such an exciting moment in its development," said Brittany Reilly, Chief of Staff, Miles for Military. "The opportunity to help strengthen an organization that is making such a meaningful difference in the lives of junior enlisted service members and their families is incredibly inspiring. I look forward to working alongside this dedicated team to expand our impact and ensure more of these deserving patriots can be together for life's most important moments."

Before joining Miles for Military, Reilly served as Chief Operating Officer of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, where she oversaw operations and helped guide the organization's expansion. Earlier, she held leadership positions in the U.S. Department of State's Office of the Chief of Protocol, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the White House, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Miles for Military also announced the election of Kathleen O'Connor to its Board of Directors.

"I'm proud to join the Miles for Military Board of Directors and support an organization that is making such a meaningful difference for our nation's service members and their families," said Kathleen O'Connor, Board Member, Miles for Military. "The mission is both innovative and deeply impactful, and I look forward to helping the organization continue its remarkable growth and expand opportunities for junior enlisted service members to reconnect with the people who matter most to them."

O'Connor is an Executive Director in the Legal Department at AQR Capital Management, where she focuses on regulatory and political matters. She previously worked in the Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs practice at Dentons US LLP and brings more than 20 years of legal, public policy, and government experience. Throughout her career, she has served in appointed federal, state, and local government roles while championing civic and charitable engagement.

Miles for Military Founder Maureen Byrne, a Massachusetts woman and mother of a Marine, established the organization after she learned from her son how many of his fellow service members could not afford flights home for holidays and other important dates.

About Miles for Military

Miles for Military is a Boston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free flights home for junior enlisted active-duty service members (E-1 through E-4) who complete volunteer service in their communities. By connecting military families while encouraging civic engagement, Miles for Military strengthens service members, their families, and the communities they serve. Since its founding in 2021, the organization has helped reunite more than 1,000 service members with their loved ones for the moments that matter most. To learn more or support the mission, visit www.milesformilitary.org.

SOURCE Miles for Military