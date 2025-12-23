NINTH ANNUAL WHAT DRIVES HER EVENT AND AWARDS RETURNS TO SPOTLIGHT FEMALE LEADERSHIP AT 2026 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars, have announced that the What Drives Her networking event and awards program will return to the show's industry day for the ninth year. What Drives Her was started in 2017 as a way to bring together influential women in the automotive industry and amplify the female leadership and innovation contributions across manufacturing, retailers, media and beyond.

What Drives Her, presented at the Chicago Auto Show

"Each year, What Drives Her grows in impact and inspiration, and we're thrilled to welcome this marquee event back for 2026," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "The Chicago Auto Show continues to be an ideal setting to highlight the leadership, creativity and groundbreaking contributions of women who are shaping the future of the automotive world."

The annual What Drives Her awards recognize and applaud outstanding females and advocates in the industry. Nominations are submitted from individuals within the industry ranging from auto manufacturers, suppliers, media and dealers. The panel of distinguished jurors are made up of female automotive journalists.

The four award categories include:

Trailblazer Award: Employed by an automaker, auto retailer or core automotive supplier; job title no higher than vice president; works primarily in North America; she may be notable for her empowerment of others, her breaking down of barriers that allows others to follow, her pursuit of non-traditional roles or jobs, her leadership, and taking on additional roles such as leading an employee resource group or mentoring program.

Best in Craft Automotive Media Award: A full time or part time North American journalist, content creator, video creator, social or digital media creator with a focus on the automotive industry, she demonstrates general excellence of craft, supports women and her colleagues in the automotive industry or, through voice and narrative, creates more accessible automotive information and more inclusive automotive storytelling. (Note: as this award was designed to recognize a media member, nominees in PR, marketing, and communications are not eligible.)

Automotive Ally: This person offers continual support, coaching, advocacy, education and understanding, helping to create opportunities for others as they build their careers in automotive. This award is open to any executive, leader, manager or other person inside or outside the automotive industry and reflects the impact that this person has on the industry, for both individuals and organizations.

Best Retailer Award: Employed by a Chicago-area dealership, this person demonstrates a high level of commitment and drive to any task at hand, whether that's in sales, service, finance or technical support.

Nominations for the 2026 awards are now open and will close on Jan. 9. For more information about the What Drives Her program or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/events/what-drives-her/. The awards will be presented during the 2026 Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview on Thursday, Feb. 5, at McCormick Place. Additional details about the What Drives Her event, including the award finalists, will be available in mid-January.

For more information on the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, visit http://www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media can visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/media-information/ for more information.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show