Military City USA Answers the Call at Carry Forward 5K

"What an incredible display of support for warriors and their families at our first Carry Forward in San Antonio," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "The community was united in helping put our mission of honoring and empowering wounded warriors in motion."

San Antonio-based financial services organization USAA serves the military community and is the Honor Sponsor of Carry Forward.

"It's important for USAA to partner with Wounded Warrior Project," said Eric Engquist, USAA Vice President, Military Affinity & Sponsorships. "USAA is meant to serve the military community. It's a mission fit for USAA to help facilitate these types of events."

Participants showed their support at the event by carrying either a flag, a weight of 1 to 100 pounds, or another person. Traci Uribe, whose husband is a warrior facing the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, carried a 60-pound pack to simulate the weight he carried while serving.

"Carry Forward is more than just carrying for our wounded warriors with external wounds; it's for the internal mental health wounds as well," Traci said.

More than 5,000 people have collectively supported warriors and their families at Carry Forward events this year in San Diego; Nashville, Tennessee; and San Antonio. WWP will host a fourth Carry Forward event outside its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 9.

If you're interested in participating but can't make it to that event, you can host your own virtual Carry Forward until Dec. 15.

You can also discover other ways to give back to injured veterans.

