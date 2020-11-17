Military Communications Market worth $40.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Military Communications Market by Communication Type (Airborne, Air-Ground, Underwater, Ground-Based), Component (Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems), Application, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Military Communications Market size to grow from USD 33.4 billion in 2020 to USD 40.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the Military Communications Market include the rising security concerns and the procurement of military communication solutions due to an increase in disputes among different countries across the world.

The world has witnessed several pandemics, yet nothing has come close to the current global pandemic. The COVID-19 began as a regional virus but quickly spread all over the world. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany account for up to 50% of overall European spending on defense. Due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis on overall budgets, these countries are likely to implement cuts to their military expenditure in the near term, bringing down the overall European average. The effect will be relatively long-lasting, and their combined defense spend in 2031 will be around USD 25 billion, less than initially expected. Several countries and their armies are making sure that soldiers supporting local and state governments fight against COVID-19 are equipped with the latest situational awareness and communication systems.

The airborne communication segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The communication type segment comprises airborne, air-ground, underwater, ground-based, and shipborne communications. The airborne communication segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. The key trend contributing to this market growth is the increased focus and investment to enhance the capabilities of air forces. Several countries, such as the US, the UK, Russia, Israel, India, Japan, Singapore, and China, have increased their spending to strengthen their air forces, which is expected to enhance the expenditure on airborne communications. The underwater communications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The military SATCOM systems segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Military Communications Market by component has been segmented into military SATCOM systems, military radio system, military security system, and communication management system. Among components, the military SATCOM systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the military communications market. Most of the technologically advanced countries rely on SATCOM communications due to broader coverage, easy installation, security, and location independence. With the advent of SDR, the military radio systems segment is projected to grow at a decent pace. Security concerns are expected to boost the adoption of military security systems, thus driving the growth of the military security systems segment.

The command and control segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Military Communications Market by applications has been segmented into command and control, routine operations, situational awareness, and others. The command and control segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Military Communications Market due to the need for integrated and interoperable capabilities to establish proper control over military operations.

The air forces segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Military Communications Market by end users has been segmented into land forces, naval forces, and air forces. Among end users, the air forces segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, whereas the land forces segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Military Communications Market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancements in the region. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the military communications market.

Major vendors in the global Military Communications Market include ASELSAN (Turkey), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Cobham (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), General Dynamics (US), Harris Corporation (US), Thales (France), Viasat (US), Inmarsat (UK), Iridium (US), Systematic (Denmark), Leonardo (Italy), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rheinmetall (Germany), Rolta (India), Rufus Lab (US), Vantage Robotics (US), CRON Systems (UK), Fortem Technologies (US), Airspace Systems (US), Citadel Defense (US).

