Military Family Opens Clean Juice on Veterans Day

Veterans Day Takes on New, Special Meaningful for Local Texas Couple

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the opening of its newest store in Round Rock, Texas, the second store in the Austin market. Franchise owners Nikole and Dale Phillips, a retired Sergeant with the U.S. Army will celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11, with a weeklong Grand Opening celebration to introduce the brand's popular all-organic, hand-made smoothies, juices and food at its store located at 2800 South I-35 Frontage Road in the Crossing Point Shopping Center.

"We are so thrilled for Nikole and Dale and for the residents of Round Rock to have access to truly healthy, fast, and delicious food," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "We are inspired by their story and unfettered determination to serve their community! While our menu is unique and makes you feel good, the success of Clean Juice is fueled by franchise owners like Nikole and Dale and their desire to help others make positive adjustments in their health and well-being. Franchise owners Nikole and Dale Phillips, a retired Sergeant with the U.S. Army will celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11, with a weeklong Grand Opening celebration to introduce the brand's popular all-organic, hand-made smoothies, juices and food at its store located at 2800 South I-35 Frontage Road in the Crossing Point Shopping Center.

In addition to the Veteran's Day opening, what makes this opening special for the Phillips family is that both Nikole and Dale mark this special occasion with the acknowledgment that if you set your mind to something, you can achieve it. The road for Nikole and Dale has never been paved. They've earned every success, endured every challenge, and overcame each obstacle to arrive where they are today.

Both grew up in low-income, single-parent households. Nikole is a first-generation college graduate, and Dale's long, successful career in the military is of note within his family. They both feel it is of the utmost importance for other children and young adults from similar backgrounds to understand that success can happen if you see it and believe it.

"Anything is possible when you set your mind to something," said Nikole. "It is not easy, and people will not always be rooting for you, but to never lose sight of dreams and ideas and work hard every day to hit small and large milestones of success."

The idea of franchising was something they've always wanted, but more so, they wanted to be business owners. Being meticulous and thorough with every decision, they wanted to invest in a unique, significant, and purposeful business. Franchising was attractive because of the model of brand support and a system already in place.

During COVID-19, their daughter fell in love with smoothies, and they couldn't find one locally that wasn't filled with additives and sugar. After a quick Google search for an organic smoothie, Nikole stumbled across Clean Juice. Her search quickly went from looking for a smoothie for her daughter to diving into the Clean Juice brand story and its USDA-certified organic menu offering.

The problem was that the nearest Clean Juice to Nikole and her family was in Houston – many miles away. This led her to engage with Landon and Kat Eckles, and other Clean Juice brand leadership to discuss the potential of opening in Round Rock.

The alignment of Nikole and her family wanting to live a healthier lifestyle and what Clean Juice offered was a perfect match. Nikole quickly embarked on a journey to ensure her community had access to an all-organic fast casual food and beverage option.

While Nikole plans to continue her tech career, Dale will facilitate the day-to-day operations of their Clean Juice store. Working together and combining their professional experiences and structured management process, the duo is confident they will deliver the value of Clean Juice's brand to all community members.

They want the community to know they are there to meet everybody wherever they are in their health and wellness journey. And Nikole has already hit the ground running in marketing her new store. She has met with local gyms and other health-related facilities to promote the opening of their Clean Juice and make community connections to educate and facilitate better access to healthier food options.

"We are so thrilled for Nikole and Dale and for the residents of Round Rock to have access to truly healthy, fast, and delicious food," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "We are inspired by their story and unfettered determination to serve their community! While our menu is unique and makes you feel good, the success of Clean Juice is fueled by franchise owners like Nikole and Dale and their desire to help others make positive adjustments in their health and well-being.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. The organization has over 100 open stores, with another 40+ in development. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Media Contact: B. Quick Chadwick, Clean Juice, [email protected], 678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice