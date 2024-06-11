Military Makeover with Montel® Honors Marine Veterans, Benjamin and Melissa Mahaley of Mooresville, NC in Upcoming Season

Full makeover between July 12th – 21st

The reveal of the home makeover will be filmed on July 21st

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes, proudly announces the next veteran recipients of a full home makeover: Benjamin Mahaley, a Marine Corps Corporal, and his wife Melissa, also a USMC veteran.

During Benjamin's tenure in the Marines, Benjamin rose to the rank of Corporal. His deployment to Al Asad, Iraq, from 2007 to 2008, was marked by immense challenges and bravery as he secured explosive ordnance disposal teams in extremely high-risk environments. In recognition of his exemplary service, Benjamin has received numerous commendations, including the USMC Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (with 1 bronze service star), and National Defense Service Medal.

After returning to Okinawa, Benjamin Mahaley met his future wife Melissa, also a Marine, stationed in the same location as a radio operator. Melissa was injured during her service and had to undergo hip surgery. In 2011, she was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, after which she attended and completed nursing school.

Benjamin was honorably discharged from active duty in 2009. Diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, tinnitus, and hearing loss. Currently, Benjamin is a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department. Benjamin and Melissa are the parents of five children: Easton (12), Ryder (11), Lyla (4), Zoey (3), and Kira (1).

Decorated Navy veteran and host, Montel Williams will be joined by co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand to complete this home makeover. They're joined by a dedicated team of partners, local organizations, and volunteers to remodel the home.

"Honoring two veterans from the same household is a privilege. It's incredibly rewarding to see the expressions on the family's faces as we reveal their transformed home," says Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "Their children will not only remember their parents' sacrifices, but they'll also witness how much they are valued by their community and country."

To volunteer, click here. For more information, please contact Claire McCabe ([email protected]) or visit militarymakeover.tv.

Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.

Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

SOURCE Military Makeover with Montel