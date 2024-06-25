MILITARY VETERAN BRINGS ALWAYS BEST CARE TO SHALIMAR, FLORIDA

U.S. Air Force Retiree from Hurlburt Field Opens Franchise Business to Answer Local Demand for In-Home Care and Senior Living Referral Services

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the opening of its first location in the Florida Panhandle. Always Best Care of Shalimar is owned and operated by local resident and military veteran Jeremy Meng, who is now providing award-winning in-home senior care and senior living referral services throughout Shalimar and surrounding areas such as Crestview, Niceville, Milton and Eglin Air Force Base.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremy expanding Always Best Care's reach in Florida, where we now have six locations throughout the state providing the highest level of personal care to seniors and their families," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "With the demand for quality senior care growing, it's more important than ever to have passionate entrepreneurs like Jeremy who can pair their experience in managing people and processes with a commitment to helping others. We look forward to watching him grow and make a difference in his community."

Jeremy Meng served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring from Hurlburt Field as the Superintendent/Special Agent of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment in 2018. Although his federal service is complete, he is continuing to help his local community by providing daily life services for in-need individuals and their families.

"I have had the pleasure of living in the Shalimar area for the past eight years and know there is a large group of retirees here who want to stay as independent as possible as they age," said Jeremy Meng, owner of Always Best Care of Shalimar. "Along with my team of professional caregivers, I look forward to providing trusted companionship, personalized care plans, and comfort to them right in their home."

For those who are ready to transition to senior living, Always Best Care of Shalimar helps them find the ideal community to meet their financial, geographical and cultural needs. "We provide full-service guidance to seniors and their families, scheduling tours and accompanying them during the facility tours. We ask the questions clients may not know they need to ask," Meng added.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 250 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Always Best Care of Shalimar is located at 60 2nd Street, Suite C-1. For additional information or to schedule a care consultation, call 850-797-8710 or visit alwaysbestcare.com/shalimar.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care