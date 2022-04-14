Milk Stork Introduces the Stash Surrogacy Bundle

Designed to transport frozen breast milk from surrogate to baby; forward-thinking, family-oriented companies now offering new bundle as an employee benefit

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known globally as a saving grace for lactating people looking to ship breast milk home to baby, Milk Stork today announced its Stash Surrogacy Bundle. The world's first breast milk shipping company is continuing its mission to innovate and provide support to all parents who want to provide breast milk to their babies. Milk Stork has worked with forward-thinking corporations on its Surrogate Breast Milk Shipping Program, and today announced its availability to individual families and all employers, from small and medium businesses to large corporations.

Milk Stork Stash Surrogacy Bundle

Gestational surrogates provide an incredible gift of helping parents bring their babies into the world. Following birth, many gestational surrogates generously continue to provide breast milk to the families," said Kate Torgersen, founder and CEO, Milk Stork. "With the rise of surrogacy in the U.S., creating an easy-to-use, breast milk shipping solution specific to the needs of surrogates and families was a logical next step. We're proud to be working with forward-thinking, family-oriented companies who believe in our mission to support all new parents."

Early adopters of the Stash Surrogacy Bundle include:

Salesforce

Cars.com

Premier Research

Uber

Red River Technology

Career Builder

Procore Technologies

Emily Rhomberg, Vice President, Total Rewards, Cars.com said: "Working moms shouldn't have to choose between taking care of their babies and traveling. With 40% of our leaders and 45% of our employee population identifying as a woman, partnering with Milk Stork is a fantastic benefit that allows working mothers at Cars.com Inc. to feel comfortable being away from their children knowing they can still take care of them. Another benefit of our partnership with Milk Stork is the support the company provides Cars.com's LGBTQIA+ families with surrogate breast milk shipping. Family comes first here at Cars.com and Milk Stork allows us to provide valuable services that benefit our employees and their families."

Aside from the new Stash Surrogacy Bundle, Milk Stork also works with employers to provide comprehensive lactation benefits, such as:

A full suite of lactation services to support breastfeeding moms including:

Virtual, on-demand lactation consultations and support



Easy access to personal, insurance-covered breast pumps



Breast milk nutritional testing



Hospital grade breast pumps and supplies for lactation rooms

For more information on Milk Stork or to implement any of its innovative benefits for employees, please visit https://www.milkstork.com/employers .

About Milk Stork:

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-ever breast milk shipping company for moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports more than 840 employers that provide its service to their employees as a benefit, including Twilio, Salesforce, SAP, Pinterest, Bausch Health and The Home Depot. The company has shipped over 4,500,000 ounces of breast milk and served 94 countries. In February 2019, Milk Stork was awarded Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award in the Travel category for its unparalleled commitment to supporting working, traveling moms. In 2021, Milk Stork supported athletes, trainers, and support staff traveling to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics who were unable to bring their breastfeeding babies due to COVID restrictions. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Samantha Radach

Godfrey Sanders PR (for Milk Stork)

[email protected]mail4pr.com

949.290.2834

SOURCE Milk Stork