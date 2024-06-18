Mill Creek Announces Acquisition of Alister Sunset Valley

Garden-Style Community Features 290 Apartment Homes in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Alister Sunset Valley, a garden-style apartment community in the heart of South Austin.

The three-story community, formerly known as The Park on Brodie Lane, features 290 apartment homes and was originally built in 1997. Mill Creek officially took over the community on June 14.

"South Austin continues to be a highly desirable living destination due to its Texas Hill Country setting while maintaining convenient access to dynamic restaurants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers," said Jaymie O'Harrow, managing director of acquisitions for Mill Creek Residential. "Alister Sunset Valley certainly fits that description, and its large floor plans and comfortable amenity spaces will undoubtedly be appealing to a variety of renters. We look forward to providing the Alister Sunset Valley residents with the customer-centric experience Mill Creek is known for."

Situated at 6607 Brodie Lane, Alister Sunset Valley provides prime connectivity to Brodie Lane and Texas 1 Loop, which provides access to the greater metropolitan area. The community is also situated near several recreational trails and within a short drive of the popular Barton Creek Greenbelt. Downtown Austin and its thriving employment sector are within a 15-minute drive from the community and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is less than 20 minutes away.

Alister Sunset Valley offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style pool/spa with sundeck and lounge seating, outdoor courtyard with grilling area and fire pit, lush landscaping and lounge areas, expansive clubhouse with gathering space and demonstration kitchen, coworking spaces, sand volleyball, pet park and a club-quality fitness studio with cardio equipment and free weights. The community also provides controlled-access parking, controlled guest-access technology, rentable private garages and carports, additional storage space, package delivery service and high-speed WiFi in common areas.

Apartment interiors include wood plank-style flooring, built-in bookshelves, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and soaking tubs. Select homes include direct access garages, fireplaces and USB charging ports.

Alister at Sunset Valley adds to Mill Creek's active presence within Austin. Modera EaDo, the company's ground-up development located at 11604 Stonehollow Drive, began leasing earlier this year.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 140 communities representing over 39,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

