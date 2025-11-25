Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Mystic

Contemporary Mixed-Use Community to Add 350 Homes to Northwest Boston Metro

MEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Mystic, a contemporary mixed-use community in Medford, Mass., just north of Boston.

The podium-style community, which will include 350 homes and 2,000 square feet of retail space, will be comprised of two buildings designed to offer an elevated yet distinct resident experience. The community sits less than a mile west of fellow Mill Creek community Modera Medford, which was developed and delivered in 2017. First move-ins at Modera Mystic are anticipated for 2027.

"Medford continues to be a preferred living destination for those who crave immediate access to the city but also seek to escape the daily bustle," said Tim Alexander, managing director of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential. "We look forward to getting started on Modera Mystic and adding another premier option to the area."

Situated at 4000 Mystic Valley Parkway, Modera Mystic sits in a commuter-friendly locale that features direct access to Downtown Boston and the surrounding area. Mystic Valley Parkway serves as a key east-west thoroughfare, and the community is within a quick drive of Interstate 93 and Route 28. Residents will be within a 13-minute walk or short bus ride of the Wellington station of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Orange Line, which provides connectivity throughout the metropolitan area.

The community is moments away from Meadow Glen, a shopping center anchored by Wegmans, and the 62-acre Torbert MacDonald Park, a lush riverside escape with walking trails, open fields and spaces for kayaking, jogging and outdoor gatherings along the Mystic River. Several additional retail, dining, entertainment and recreational options are within a short walk or drive.

Modera Mystic will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts and private patios or balconies. Community amenities will consist of a top-floor sky deck, resort-style swimming pool, grilling and dining areas, resident clubhouse, conference room, coworking spaces, game room, landscaped courtyards, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center with a full suite of cardio and strength training equipment, as well as a yoga/Pilates studio. The community will also offer controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations, a dedicated package room, bike storage, additional storage space and controlled-access guest technology.

Homes will feature oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, movable kitchen islands, soft-close cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, spacious closets, smart thermostats, smart leak detection, bulk WiFi, keyless entry and a key fob system. Bathrooms will feature backlit mirrors, double vanities and floor-to-ceiling tile shower surrounds.

The community will be built to, and is pursuing, Passive House Institute (PHI) Low Energy Building standards. This internationally recognized certification ensures residents enjoy consistently comfortable indoor temperatures, cleaner air and lower energy use through advanced building design and high-performance materials.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 160 communities representing over 45,800 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com.

