Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Revere Beach

Boston-Area Community Adds 357 Homes to Nation's Oldest Public Beach

REVERE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Revere Beach, a contemporary community located on the nation's oldest public beach, approximately eight miles northeast of Boston.

Modera Revere Beach, which features 357 homes in two residential buildings, offers 360-degree water views and is within walking distance of the commercial heart of Revere Beach. The seven-story community offers ocean views to the east and overlooks the inland waterway to the west. First move-ins are anticipated for December.

"Revere Beach offers the unique opportunity to live in a tranquil coastal setting while still being in the hub of greater Boston, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to this special community," said Tim Alexander, managing director of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential.

Situated at 560 Revere Beach Boulevard, the community provides direct access to the various retail, dining and entertainment options within Revere Beach, which is a designated National Historic Landmark. Modera Revere Beach is commuter-friendly, as Revere Beach Boulevard seamlessly connects to Route 1A, which provides connectivity up and down the North Shore of Boston. Additionally, a community shuttle will provide access to the Wonderland station on the MBTA Blue Line, which offers a direct seven-minute trip to Logan Airport and a 10- to 15-minute commute to downtown Boston.

Modera Revere Beach offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with stunning ocean and inland views. The community is built to, and is pursuing, a LEED Silver Certification. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool on an elevated courtyard with ocean views, top-floor clubroom with indoor/outdoor spaces with ocean and sunset views, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining area, expansive resident lounges with gathering spaces, hotel-inspired lobby with coffee bar, game room with pool table, meditation room, surf shack lounge, dedicated dog run, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center with spin bikes and group fitness area. Residents will also have access to conference spaces, private workstations, coworking spaces, package rooms, controlled access covered parking, EV-charging stations, bike storage, additional storage space and a beach gear lending program.

Home interiors include nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom soft-close cabinetry, movable kitchen islands, spacious bedrooms with large closets and in-home washers and dryers. Designer bathrooms include dual frameless glass showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds, with select homes offering double vanities and linen closets. Smart features include key fob access, programmable thermostats, controlled-access guest technology, smart leak detection and bulk WiFi. Select homes offer additional upgraded features, including French door refrigerators, breakfast nooks and built-in desks.

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States.

