Mill Creek Announces Acquisition of Modera Art Park

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Contemporary Apartment Community Adds to Company's Growing Denver Portfolio

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Modera Art Park, a contemporary apartment community in Denver's arts-infused River North (RiNo) neighborhood. 

The six-story community, formerly known as DriveTrain, features 417 apartment homes and opened in 2021. Mill Creek officially took over the community, which features panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and downtown skyline, in late June. 

"The RiNo neighborhood is widely regarded as the most hip, trendy and vibrant in the city, and living demand is increasing accordingly," said Jaymie O'Harrow, managing director of acquisitions for Mill Creek Residential. "The typical RiNo resident is seeking not only a place to live but a genuine living experience, and we believe Modera Art Park will cater to that desire and provide a top-of-market experience for those seeking everything the neighborhood has to offer."

Situated at 3299 Brighton Boulevard, Modera Art Park features a quintessential RiNo location that puts residents within steps of art galleries, studio spaces, distilleries, street artists and other eclectic features of the neighborhood. Residents are also within a short commute of Downtown Denver and the numerous nightlife opportunities, music venues and thriving employment centers within the city.  

Modera Art Park offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with select townhome-style layouts. Apartment interiors feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers, under-cabinet lighting, GE stainless-steel double-door refrigerators, gas stoves, kitchen islands, in-home washers and dryers, central heating and air with programmable thermostats, oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets, oversized windows with motorized roller-shades and smart access with keyless entry. Select homes offer private patios or balconies.

Community amenities at Modera Art Park include a pool and spa deck featuring a bar area and fire pits, rooftop lounge with ample social spaces, rooftop bar and dining area, courtyard with lawn games and evening lighting, an expansive clubroom with gathering spaces, co-working lounge with collaborative spaces and private office spaces, pet park and pet spa, makerspace for DIY projects and crafts, gaming room, yoga studio and a club-quality 24-hour fitness studio with ballet barre and virtual fitness. Residents also have access to high-speed WiFi in social spaces and digital package lockers. 

Modera Art Park sits one mile north of Mill Creek's ground-up development in the neighborhood, Modera River North (2840 Blake Street). 

About Mill Creek Residential
Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

