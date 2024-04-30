Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera St. Petersburg

Twenty-Story Community Adds 383 Homes, Retail Near Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced the start of preleasing at Modera St. Petersburg , a contemporary mixed-use apartment community near the city's downtown corridor.

The 20-story high-rise, which features 383 apartment homes and 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is positioned at the intersection of the Grand Central District, Edge District and Warehouse Arts District. It sits one block west of Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. First move-ins are anticipated for June.

"St. Petersburg continues to grow as a desired living destination, and we believe Modera St. Petersburg will offer the ultimate high-rise experience," said Damon Kolb , senior managing director of development in North Florida for Mill Creek. "Downtown continues to expand with an abundance of eclectic dining and retail options, and we're excited to welcome our first residents and provide them with an unmatched living destination in a truly vibrant setting."

Situated at 201 17th Street South, Modera St. Petersburg is positioned at the epicenter of the city's mix of craft breweries, art galleries, dining options and independent retailers. The community also borders the Pinellas Trail, a 47-mile bike trail that starts in St. Petersburg and stretches north to Tarpon Springs.

Residents will also have easy access to nearby attractions including Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Salvador Dali Museum, Second Saturday ArtWalk and The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. Additionally, Interstate 275 access is less than one mile from the community and provides direct connectivity to Tampa.

Modera St. Petersburg offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den layouts and penthouses available. Community amenities consist of a club-quality fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, rooftop lounge and terrace with expansive views of downtown and Tampa Bay, grilling area, outdoor dining, clubhouse, conference room, co-working spaces, WiFi in amenity areas, game room, onsite pet spa and secured garage parking with EV charging stations. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, bike storage, additional storage options and mobile-app and key-fob entry with controlled guest-access technology.

Apartment interiors feature wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands, USB ports, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and central heating and air with programmable thermostats. Select homes include built-in shelves and desks to help enhance the work-from-home experience. Bathrooms include tile surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 140 communities representing over 39,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

