Mill Creek Announces Addition of Three HEH Group Restaurants To Founders Row

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the upcoming additions of three new restaurants from Happy Endings Hospitality (HEH) Group to Founders Row, a luxury mixed-use community situated in the heart of Falls Church.

Founders Row, located at the intersection of West Broad and North West Streets approximately 10 miles west of Washington, D.C., has signed leases with Chasin' Tails, Nue and Roll Play Vietnamese Grill, three distinct restaurants that will share the same kitchen. The three-in-one concept will occupy approximately 7,500 square feet of retail space, and each will feature ample outdoor seating. This accompanies the prior announcement of Ellie Bird, from Michelin-star award-winning chefs Carey and Yuan Tang. All four restaurants are scheduled to open in early fall 2022.

"We have taken a disciplined approach in selecting high-quality retail tenants for Founders Row, and the HEH Group certainly meets and exceeds those high standards," said Joe Muffler, managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We are eager to welcome these three restaurants to the community and are enamored by the creative three-in-one concept. We believe these restaurants, in conjunction with others soon to join the retail landscape, will elevate the Founders Row experience and complement our initial vision for the development."

The three-in-one model of Chasin' Tails, Nue and Roll Play Vietnamese Grill is a unique and inventive concept, and each restaurant will have its own storefront and front of house. Founders Row represents an opportunity for HEH Group to kick-start a rebranded "2.0-version" of its restaurant offerings.

Chasin' Tails will offer fresh, authentic Cajun cuisine served in family-style fashion, and will be relocating from its current location in Arlington, which borders Falls Church to the east. Nue will serve as an upscale-but-casual Vietnamese kitchen and bar, and Roll Play Vietnamese Grill will offer a fast-casual dining experience that reinvents traditional healthy-and-fresh Vietnamese cuisine.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity bring our signature brand of creative Asian food recipes and warm hospitality to Falls Church," said Tuyet-Nhi Le, co-owner and chief creative officer of HEH Group. "While our guests can anticipate a vintage HEH experience, each of our restaurants will be unique in their own right and each will offer something a little different. We're eager to create a unique, contemporary ambience at each location and join the vibrant scene at Founders Row."

Founders Row, which features approximately 80,000 square feet of retail space overall, includes Modera Founders Row, containing 322 market-rate apartment homes and a wide variety of contemporary amenities, along with Verso Founders Row, a distinct 72-home age-restricted community dedicated to individuals 55 years and older.

If interested in leasing available retail space at Founders Row, please contact Chris Wilkinson at [email protected] or 301-657-7321.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential