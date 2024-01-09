Mill Creek Announces Construction is Underway at Amavi Brier Creek

News provided by

Mill Creek Residential

09 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Single-Family Build-to-Rent Community to Add 350 Homes to Eastern Durham County

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway on Amavi Brier Creek, a single-family build-to-rent community in eastern Durham County. 

The community will feature a combined 350 townhomes and single-family detached homes. Residents will be surrounded by 25 acres of wooded area and creeks and 28 acres of dedicated open space. First move-ins are slated for late summer 2024. 

"The Raleigh-Durham area continues to be a high-demand market, and the Brier Creek submarket possesses a charm of its own," said Willie Morris, senior vice president of land acquisition for Mill Creek. "We look forward to offering quality housing that's removed from the bustle of the city and doing so at a reasonable price point. While the community will be notable for its green space, future residents will also have quick access to various dining, retail and grocery options within the area."

Situated at 1607 Olive Branch Road, Amavi Brier Creek will consist of 113.6 acres overall and offer a multitude of recreational space, including a greenway trail, dog park, two soccer fields, raised garden beds, a playground and several open lawn and field spaces. Additionally, a resident clubhouse will feature a resort-inspired swimming pool, fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated social spaces. 

Amavi Brier Creek will offer townhomes and single-family detached homes with various three- and four-bedroom layouts that range as large as 2,189 square feet. Private garages will feature electric vehicle charging outlets. Home interiors will be delivered with luxury wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, USB ports, smart thermostats, bulk WiFi, in-home washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. 

Amavi Brier Creek will sit eight miles southeast of downtown Durham and 10 miles southeast of Duke University. Featuring access to Interstate 540, U.S. Highway 70 and North Carolina Highway 98, the community will offer expedient access to Research Triangle Park, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the vast array of employment options in the Raleigh-Durham and Wake Forest areas. 

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 134 communities representing over 38,400 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

