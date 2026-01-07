Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Paradise Valley

Contemporary Wellness-Focused Community to Add 359 Homes to North Phoenix

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Paradise Valley, a luxury community in the Paradise Valley Village neighborhood of North Phoenix.

The wrap-style community, which will feature 359 homes, will include a variety of wellness-focused amenities, including a cold plunge, sauna and red-light therapy room. The community will be situated in the heart of the new Paradise Valley mixed-use lifestyle center, which includes several new restaurants, shopping opportunities, a new Whole Foods Market and an adjacent three-acre public community park.

Paradise Valley Village borders the town of Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale, which are top-rated neighborhoods within Phoenix and home to an abundance of upscale retail, golf courses and a thriving restaurant scene. First move-ins are anticipated for 2028.

"The Paradise Valley Redevelopment has emerged as one of Phoenix's most dynamic mixed-use and residential neighborhoods, and we're excited to bring a community that reflects the character and energy of the area," said Brandon Finnie, vice president of development in Arizona for Mill Creek Residential. "From thoughtfully designed wellness spaces to a resort-style atmosphere, our goal is to offer an unmatched living experience for renters seeking elevated everyday living."

Situated at 4580 E Cactus Road, Modera Paradise Valley provides easy access to North Tatum Boulevard, Piestewa Freeway (U.S. 51) and Loop 101. The community is located within PV Phoenix, a $2 billion multiphase redevelopment spanning more than 100 acres of office, retail, hospitality and residential space. The new Whole Foods Market is located across the street, and a Life Time Fitness center is under development nearby. Additionally, approximately 185,000 jobs are located within a seven-mile radius of the community. Key employers in the area include Mayo Clinic, American Express, Honor Health, Vanguard, Marriott and Charles Schwab.

Modera Paradise Valley will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den and penthouse layouts. In addition to the wellness-themed amenities, the community will include a sixth-floor sky deck, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, landscaped courtyards, dog park, pet spa, indoor sky lounge with coworking spaces, conference room, resident clubhouse, game room, golf simulator, pool table and a state-of-the-art fitness studio with cardio equipment and a yoga/Pilates studio. The community will also offer controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations, digital package lockers and additional storage space.

Homes will feature oversized windows, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands with storage, custom soft-close cabinetry, in-home washers and dryers, spacious closets, community-managed WiFi, secure key fob access and private patios or balconies. Select homes will include 10- to 14-foot ceilings and pendant lighting. Designer bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds and quartz countertops, with select homes containing backlit mirrors. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com.

