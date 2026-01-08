Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Northwest Austin

Single-Family Development Will Add 144 Townhomes to Thriving Austin/Round Rock Locale

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Northwest Austin, a single-family, build-to-rent community in the Northwest Austin/Round Rock metropolitan area.

The community, which will feature 144 three- and four-bedroom townhomes, is situated less than five minutes from Apple Park—Austin's new 133-acre Apple campus—and within 20 minutes of Downtown Austin. The community is also immediately adjacent to the 95-acre Town and Country Park. First move-ins are anticipated for early 2027.

"Northwest Austin has always stood out to us as an exceptional and highly desirable part of the region," said Zach Summers, vice president of land acquisition for the Austin division of single-family rentals for Mill Creek. "Amavi Northwest Austin gives us a unique chance to bring a purpose-built single-family rental community to a highly sought-after location. We're excited to begin this development and introduce a one-of-a-kind offering to the area."

Situated at 13220 Morris Road, Amavi Northwest Austin is within a short commute of the key north-south thoroughfare U.S. Route 183, which provides connectivity to many of the area's primary employment centers. Dell's corporate headquarters is within 15 minutes of the community, which is home to approximately 13,000 jobs. The community is also conveniently located within a short drive of The Domain and offers numerous retail, grocery and recreational options, including an Anytime Fitness and a Life Time Fitness nearby.

Amavi Northwest Austin's townhomes will range from 1,457 to 2,060 square feet and offer private garages, select den layouts and live/work homes. Homes at the gated, pet-friendly community will feature nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, oversized primary bedrooms with large closets and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will feature double vanities, granite countertops and tile shower surrounds.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com.

