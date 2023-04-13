Mill Creek Announces Construction is Underway at Modera Pomona

Gated Community Will Add 210 Apartment Homes to Scenic Los Angeles County Locale

POMONA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the construction process is underway at Modera Pomona, a contemporary apartment community in Los Angeles County which first broke ground in January.

The gated community, which will feature 210 apartment homes and a deluxe package of amenities, is situated on the southeast corner of N. Towne Avenue and E. Bonilla Avenue in Pomona. The strategic location approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Bernardino will position residents in a secluded neighborhood within 10 minutes of a key transportation hub.

"Modera Pomona will offer residents a little bit of everything, from a scenic-yet-commuter-friendly location to amenity spaces that will enable them to relax and recharge," said Himanshu Brahmbhatt, vice president of development in Southern California for Mill Creek. "We believe the community's modern, comfortable design will create a friendly atmosphere for a wide variety of residents, and we look forward to offering a best-in-class experience in the neighborhood."

Three of LA's primary thoroughfares intersect the area—Interstate 10, Route 57 and Route 71—providing connectivity to the greater metropolitan area. The nearby Pomona (North) Metrolink Station and Montclair TransCenter offer additional commuter options. Within the neighborhood, residents will have access to Montclair Place, a 1.2 million-square-foot regional mall anchored by Nordstrom, one of only two Nordstroms within the Inland Empire.

The area's prominent employment market features Pomona's thriving educational hub, which includes California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Pomona) and Western University of Health Sciences. The prestigious Claremont Colleges, which combine for more than 10,000 students, are located within a 10-minute walk from the community.

Modera Pomona will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with den layouts available. Community amenities will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, rooftop deck with fire pit and grilling areas, hot tub and spa, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, game room, Ping-Pong table, Bocce ball court, conference room, coworking spaces and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, TRX system and yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to Amazon package lockers, EV charging stations, controlled-access garage parking and several pet-friendly features, including a dedicated dog run, pet park and pet spa.

Apartment homes will include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, energy efficient stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands, 42-inch custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, built-in shelving and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will include soaking tubs, backlit mirrors, double vanities and linen closets. The smart home package will include mobile app entry, programmable thermostats, controlled guest-access technology and bulk Wi-Fi. The community will also feature a variety of native and drought-tolerant vegetation throughout that help conserve water.

Modera Pomona marks Mill Creek's first development within Pomona, although the company has developed and acquired several assets in the greater Southern California market.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential