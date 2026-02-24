Mill Creek Announces Retail Additions at Modera Coral Springs

Big Whiskey and Farmhouse Kitchen Among New Tenants at Mixed-Use Community

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the addition of several retailers at Modera Coral Springs , a contemporary mixed-use community located in the heart of Coral Springs.

Big Whiskey, Farmhouse Kitchen and Let's Chill Homemade Ice Cream are among the eight committed retail tenants at Modera Coral Springs, which features 32,589 square feet of retail space and 704 homes . With the additions, which also include Copenhagen Corner Wine Bar, Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe, Paris Baguette, Coral Springs Museum of Art and TREMBLE Pilates studio, 85% of the retail space (27,370 square feet) is now leased.

"We focus on pairing our residential communities with best-in-class retail, and we believe the lineup assembled at Modera Coral Springs will deliver meaningful value for both residents and visitors," said Peter Melmed , senior managing director – national practice leader for retail for Mill Creek.

Modera Coral Springs is a key residential component of the Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs, which has added a variety of vibrant living, dining, retail and entertainment options to the most active corner of the city. The community's initial 351-home south phase began leasing in 2023, followed by the 353-home north phase, which welcomed its first residents in December .

Big Whiskey is a Missouri-based concept that offers over 120 different whiskeys, including rare and allocated bottles, while Let's Chill Ice Cream was recently dubbed the No. 2-ranked ice cream shop in the country, according to Yelp. Farmhouse Kitchen offers contemporary takes on classic dishes and has existing locations in Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

Copenhagen Corner Wine Bar will offer high-end dining, Mitch's Downtown Bagels offers a twist on the traditional New York deli and Paris Baguette is a French-inspired bakery with South Korean roots that anticipates having 1,000 locations internationally by 2030. Coral Springs Museum of Art showcases the diverse range of local artists in various forms and was originally created in 1997. TREMBLE features several Pilates studios nationwide and offers curated high-intensity workouts.

"As one of the most desirable places to live in South Florida, Coral Springs boasts a thriving and well-established retail scene, and we're excited to introduce new additions at Modera Coral Springs," said Patrick McCormick , vice president of retail asset management at Mill Creek. "These new offerings will further enhance an already vibrant area and deliver something for everyone—residents and visitors alike."

