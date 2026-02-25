Mill Creek Announces Move-Ins Underway at Modera Rio Salado

Contemporary Mixed-Use Community Adds 319 Homes, Retail to North Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced that move-ins are underway at Modera Rio Salado, a contemporary mixed-use community in the Tempe Town Lake neighborhood.

The podium-style community, which features 319 homes and 3,500 square feet of retail space, is positioned directly across from 225-acre Tempe Town Lake, the Tempe Center for the Arts and the Tempe IDEA Biotech campus. Positioned just south of Loop 202 on the north end of Tempe, the location provides prime connectivity to Arizona State University, 25 acres of Tempe Beach Park, 12 million square feet of office space, high-end retail and a variety of dining options.

"We're excited to welcome our first residents to Modera Rio Salado, a premier community bringing new multifamily living to this dynamic corridor," said Tyler Wilson, senior managing director of development in the Southwest region for Mill Creek. "Like the area itself, the community is bike-friendly and will enable residents to easily connect to local attractions and everything within the east Phoenix area. We're eager to provide a standout residential option and offer a resort-style living experience."

Situated at 835 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Modera Rio Salado features three amenity decks and more than 14,000 square feet of interior amenity space. The community has a superb Bike Score of 95, considered a "biker's paradise," and is within walking distance of Tempe Beach Park. Numerous additional recreational outlets are within a quick commute of the community, including The Yard at Farmer Arts District. Additionally, the Loop 202 corridor will provide residents with easy access to the city's vast array of additional entertainment and employment centers.

Modera Rio Salado offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den and townhome layouts. Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, outdoor kitchen/bar and grill areas, landscaped courtyards, coworking spaces with private workstations, clubroom with gaming tables, media and lounge room, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga/Pilates studio and a hotel-inspired lobby with double-height ceilings, seating areas and fireplace lounge. The community also features an outdoor pet park, complimentary high-speed WiFi in common areas, bike repair station, dedicated bike storage area, additional storage, digital package lockers and controlled-access parking garage with EV-charging stations.

Homes include oversized windows with roller shades, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, wood-style plank flooring, custom soft-close cabinetry, pull-down faucets, in-home washers and dryers, spacious bedrooms with large closets and a variety of smart home features, including smart thermostats, keyless entry and controlled-access guest technology. Select homes offer 10-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, breakfast bars and private patios or balconies. Designer bathrooms include double vanities, tile flooring, linen closets and tile tub/shower surrounds.

