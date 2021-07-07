Mill Creek Announces Construction is Underway at Modera Skylar Phase II

MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced that construction is underway at Modera Skylar Phase II , a contemporary apartment community located in the River District of Downtown Miami. The company first broke ground in February and is now amidst the construction process.

Located just north of the Miami River with exceptional access to all of Miami's major trafficways, Modera Skylar Phase II is surrounded by Miami's thriving Health District. The community, a high-rise being developed alongside the original 21-story Modera Skylar, will offer 97 apartment homes and a connection to the elevated pool deck that provides residents with panoramic views of the city. The site's commuter-friendly position allows residents to conveniently explore Miami's most popular attractions.

"We have always highly valued the South Florida apartment market, which has shown great resilience through the pandemic and is poised for a strong future as the nation and economy continues to recover," said Jeff Meran , executive managing director for Mill Creek Residential's Southeast Division. "At the Modera Skylar buildings, we'll aim to encourage an active, social lifestyle that will help give residents the work-life balance so many of them are craving. With its strategic location and wide range of first-class amenities, our second phase will continue to provide a resort-style living experience for our residents."

Situated just west of NW 14th Avenue, Modera Skylar Phase II will provide residents with convenient access to an array of world-class restaurants and retail shops. The walkability of the neighborhood (87 Walk Score) and the nearby metro stations keep residents connected to nightlife and cultural attractions. The community is also near several major employers, including Jackson Memorial Hospital and Miami International Airport, while the surrounding neighborhood encompasses multiple schools that range from elementary to college, including the adjacent University of Miami School of Medicine.

The community is within walking distance to the newly opened River Landing Shops and is also just a short ride from the Wynwood Art District – a nexus for culture and arts featuring trendy eateries and ample shopping opportunities. The neighboring Design District, known for its sleek architecture, celebrity-chef restaurants and upscale fashion boutiques, is nearby as well, as are all the amenities of Midtown, Downtown and Brickell. Meanwhile, the iconic South Beach is only a 15-minute drive from the community.

Modera Skylar Phase II will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, with den layouts available. Community amenities include those of the original building, featuring a clubhouse with a lounge area and TVs, free Wi-Fi throughout the amenities, an expansive rooftop deck featuring a redesigned pool and hot tub, outdoor fitness and an outdoor entertainment area with grills and picnic tables. Phase II will also include a two-story fitness center and resident lobby. The pet-friendly community also will feature an onsite dog park, package lockers, reserved parking in a controlled-access garage and an optional valet dry-cleaning service.

Apartment homes will feature luxury wood-inspired plank flooring throughout, nine-foot ceilings, private balconies, king-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, generous storage space, LED light fixtures, in-home washers and dryers, central heating and air and contemporary kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, USB ports and tile backsplashes. Select homes feature two full baths, walk-in showers, breakfast bars, wrap-around balconies and views of the weekly fireworks show at Marlins Park.

Modera Skylar Phase II will complement the recently renovated Modera Skylar, which offers 166 studio, one- and two-bedroom homes and a deluxe suite of amenities.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 98 communities representing over 26,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

