Mill Creek Announces Construction of Modera Woodbridge is Underway

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the construction of Modera Woodbridge , a mixed-use apartment community within walking distance of Downtown Woodbridge, is underway.

The commuter-friendly community, which will include 279 apartment homes and more than 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, will sit adjacent to a New Jersey Transit station that provides direct access to New York City. The community is located along Woodbridge's Main Street, steps from a variety of retail, dining and nightlife options. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2022.

"Woodbridge has been eager for the redevelopment of its charming downtown corridor, which has a lot to offer for residents and visitors alike," said Richard Murphy , managing director of development for New Jersey for Mill Creek Residential . "We look forward to assisting in that mission by developing quality apartment homes along Main Street, which continues to gain in popularity. We look forward to working alongside the Township of Woodbridge on this exciting community."

Situated at 10 Main Street, Modera Woodbridge will be within a short drive of Woodbridge Center, which offers additional dining and retail opportunities, and less than two miles from William Warren Park. The site is also within a short drive of the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Interstate 287, which provide connectivity to the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The transit-friendly location is about 25 miles southwest of New York City.

Modera Woodbridge will offer studio, one-, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with an average size of 886 square feet and den layouts available. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck with barbecue area, club-quality fitness studio with TRX system, resident clubhouse, pool table, conference room, coffee bar and pet spa. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, dedicated bike storage and additional storage space.

Apartment interiors will be equipped with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, pendant lighting, upgraded fixtures, tile backsplashes, in-home washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and walk-in closets. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds, linen closets and double vanities. Homes will also offer private patios or balconies, breakfast bars and residents will have access to valet dry cleaning.

Residents will also enjoy a full technological experience in the community with app-enabled access control to community amenities, as well as apartment homes. Apartment homes will also feature smart thermostats that can be controlled by a resident's personal device.

Modera Woodbridge marks Mill Creek's fifth development community in New Jersey. Others currently leasing include Modera Lofts , Modera 44 and Modera 55 .

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact



Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

