Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Aventura

Mixed-Use Community Adds 420 Homes to West Aventura

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Aventura, a contemporary mixed-use community in the vibrant Ojus neighborhood of northeast Miami-Dade County.

The community, which features 420 apartment homes and 6,400 square feet of ground-floor retail, sits adjacent to booming Aventura, a master-planned area approximately 15 miles north of Downtown Miami. First move-ins are anticipated for November, while a second phase, Modera Aventura South, recently broke ground and will add 251 homes and 2,510 square feet of retail.

"As the Ojus neighborhood and Aventura become increasingly popular, demand for housing has skyrocketed," said Andrea Rowe, senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek. "We're eager to welcome our first residents to Modera Aventura, while the second phase will arrive just in time to meet future demand. Given the shortage of land available for new development in South Florida, we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to create these incredible communities and will certainly deliver a best-in-class experience."

Situated at 2660 NE 192nd Terrace, Modera Aventura is located between Biscayne Boulevard and the West Dixie Highway in a former industrial area undergoing rapid revitalization. The community features an excellent Walk Score of 85 and is surrounded by a variety of premier dining, retail and entertainment options. The commuter-friendly location is a few blocks south of a Brightline train station and within a short drive of Interstate 95, which provides access to the greater Miami metropolitan area.

Modera Aventura features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts available. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and cabanas, grilling areas, outdoor kitchen, landscaped courtyards, hotel-inspired lobby, resident clubhouse, media lounge with fireplace, game room with pool table and vintage arcade games, complimentary community-wide WiFi, coworking spaces, private workspaces, conference room, dog park and a club-quality fitness center with spin bikes and fitness on-demand. Residents will also have access to valet dry cleaning, dedicated bike storage, a bike repair station, digital package lockers with cold storage, additional storage space and controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations.

Homes include a variety of refined features, including nine- and 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, spacious bedrooms with large closets, full-size washers and dryers, smart thermostats, keyless entry and large private terraces. Dual-entrance bathrooms feature soaking tubs, tile tub/shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets. Premium homes include wine fridges, upgraded closets and additional enhanced features. The community is built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

