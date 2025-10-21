Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Coral Springs Phase II

Second Phase Adds 353 Homes, Vast Retail Space to Emerging South Florida Locale

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Coral Springs Phase II , a contemporary mixed-use community in the heart of Coral Springs.

The community, which features 353 homes and 32,280 square feet of retail space, joins the 351-home original phase that began leasing in 2023. The communities serve as the primary residential components of the Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs, which has added a variety of vibrant living, dining, retail and entertainment options to the most active corner of the city. First move-ins at Phase II are anticipated for December.

"The two Modera Coral Springs developments have added 700 homes and nearly 47,000 square feet of retail space to the epicenter of the city, and we're excited to welcome our first residents to Phase II," said Andrea Rowe , senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "We take great pride in playing a key role in the Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs development, which we believe further enlivens the area. With its distinct set of amenities, Phase II will have a different atmosphere than the original phase but will offer the same sophisticated living experience."

Situated at 3310 University Drive and just south of W Sample Road, Modera Coral Springs Phase II is positioned directly east of Coral Springs' new City Hall building and just north of the Downtown ArtWalk. The Sawgrass Expressway is within a short drive and links to Florida's Turnpike, which provides connectivity to the greater South Florida area. The community also offers near-direct access to The Walk Of Coral Springs, Promenade at Coconut Creek, Tradewinds Park and many of the area's entertainment and employment centers.

Modera Coral Springs Phase II offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts. A distinct set of community amenities at Phase II includes three elevated courtyards with manicured landscaping, a resort-style swimming pool in one of the courtyards, a multipurpose clubhouse overlooking the pool deck, outdoor barbecue stations, museum-inspired lobby and mailroom, coworking spaces and a club-quality fitness center. The community also offers controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations, bike storage and repair station, additional storage space and digital package lockers with available cold storage.

Home interiors build upon the premium quality of the original phase, including refined features such as nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom soft-close cabinetry, movable kitchen islands, smart thermostats, spacious bedrooms with large closets, in-home washers and dryers and private patios or balconies. Select homes feature custom-built closets. Designer bathrooms include tile shower surrounds, spa-like soaking tubs, double vanities and linen closets. Modera Coral Springs Phase II is built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 160 communities representing nearly 45,800 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com .

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential