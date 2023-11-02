Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Higley Commons

Mixed-Use Garden-Style Community Adds to Company's Growing Arizona Presence

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera Higley Commons, a mixed-use garden-style community in Gilbert, Arizona.

Modera Higley Commons will feature 276 apartment homes and approximately 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The community broke ground this month and marks Mill Creek's fourth multifamily development in the Phoenix area since entering the market in 2021. First move-ins are anticipated for spring 2025.

"The design of Modera Higley Commons is a modern expression of the small farming community formerly known as Higley and its agricultural roots," said Mark Sanford, vice president of development in Arizona for Mill Creek Residential. "The community will blend a comfortable suburban residential atmosphere with a modern urban flair, offering both an active mixed-use environment and pockets of tranquility. We look forward to joining the neighborhood and adding to our Arizona presence."

Situated at 3089 East Ray Road, the community is adjacent to the 166-acre Agritopia master-planned neighborhood designed to encourage agrarianism and a sense of community. It includes plots for single-family homes, a certified organic farm and various commercial spaces. Within the area, residents will have convenient access to an array of dining and retail options, including Epicenter at Agritopia and SanTan Village, an open-air lifestyle center. Additionally, the community offers convenient access to the Loop 202 freeway, providing short commutes to the thriving Southeast Valley employment base.

Modera Higley Commons will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private patios or balconies and select den layouts. Community amenities will include an outdoor swimming pool and spa, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, landscaped courtyards, onsite dog park and pet spa, conference rooms, co-working space, private workstations, coffee bar and a club-quality fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, interactive bikes and a yoga/Pilates studio. The community will also offer controlled access garage parking, EV charging stations, digital package lockers, bike repair station, cold storage and additional resident storage space.

Home interiors will feature nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, kitchen islands with storage, walk-in closets, smart thermostats, bulk WiFi and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds, double vanities, quartz countertops and back-lit mirrors.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 128 communities representing over 35,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential