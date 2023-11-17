Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera McKinney Ridge

Nature-Centric Community Will Add 381 Apartment Homes Near Picturesque Erwin Park

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera McKinney Ridge , a contemporary garden-style apartment community in the new Ridgeline development adjacent to 212-acre Erwin Park.

Modera McKinney Ridge, which will feature 381 homes within the highly desirable McKinney Independent School District, is one component of a larger 400-acre master-planned development that will cater to those seeking open space, recreational outlets, excellent schools, connectivity to key employment hubs and easy access to historic downtown McKinney. The community first broke ground in March, with first move-ins anticipated for fall 2024.

"Modera McKinney Ridge will be a truly unique place to live in the metroplex," said Michael Blackwell , senior managing director of development in North Texas for Mill Creek Residential. "The community showcases a park-like natural setting that offers great trails and open spaces, while also providing remarkable connectivity to schools, employment, entertainment, and great shopping and dining in historic downtown McKinney just 10 minutes away."

Located at 2400 N Hardin Boulevard, Modera McKinney Ridge positions future residents to take advantage of the recreational activities of the park, along with the trails and lakes that surround the community. Less than a mile from U.S. 75, the community provides direct connectivity to the Dallas metropolitan area's primary entertainment and employment districts in Allen, Plano, Frisco, Richardson and Downtown Dallas, which is approximately 35 miles south of the community.

Modera McKinney Ridge, which features a design inspired by the commercial history of McKinney and the agricultural history of the surrounding area, will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,025 square feet. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

Community amenities are primarily situated between three shed-form buildings and a century-old Elm tree and will include two swimming pools, a multilevel courtyard, beer garden with outdoor fire pit, screened porch with harvest dining table, resident clubhouse with catering kitchen, fireplace, remote and co-working space, coffee bar and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga/Pilates studio and group fitness area. Additional offerings will include multiple outdoor gathering and grill spaces, two dog parks, private EV charging stations, controlled-access garage parking, digital package lockers and dedicated bike storage.

Home interiors will feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, pull-down faucets, built-in desks and shelving, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes will include mudrooms, breakfast bars, double-vanities and linen closets while all homes include smart features such as keyless entry, controlled-access guest technology, smart thermostats and leak detection.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 128 communities representing over 35,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

