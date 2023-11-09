Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Revere Beach

Community Will Add 357 Homes to Nation's Oldest Public Beach in Massachusetts

REVERE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera Revere Beach , a contemporary apartment community located on the oldest public beach in the U.S.

Modera Revere Beach, which will feature 357 apartment homes, will offer magnificent 360-degree water views in a relaxed beach setting. Consisting of two residential buildings atop a shared podium, the community is positioned in the greater Boston metropolitan area and within walking distance of the vibrant commercial heart of Revere Beach. First move-ins are anticipated for fall of 2025.

"Modera Revere Beach will offer the unique dynamic of a tranquil beach setting not too far removed from Boston's thriving entertainment and employment centers," said Tim Alexander , managing director of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe the community will quickly become a best-in-class offering with its thoughtful finishes and refined suite of amenities, and the unique location will add further appeal for discerning renters. We look forward to joining the Revere Beach community."

Situated at 550-560 Revere Beach Boulevard, the community will offer ocean views to the east and overlook the inland waterway to the west. Residents can access Revere Beach Boulevard and easily connect to Route 1A, which provides connectivity up and down the North Shore of Boston. A community shuttle will provide access to the Wonderland station on the MBTA Blue Line, which provides direct access to Boston in a 10- to 15-minute commute.

Modera Revere Beach will offer studio, one-, two and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average size of 901 square feet. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, a LEED Silver Certification. Community amenities will include a resort-inspired swimming pool on an elevated courtyard level with ocean views, rooftop deck, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining area, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, coffee bar, dedicated dog run, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, individual TVs, group fitness area and yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to a conference room, private workstations, co-working spaces, digital package lockers, controlled-access garage parking, EV charging stations, bike storage and additional storage space.

Home interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, moveable kitchen islands, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets, built-in desks and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds with double vanities and linen closets in select homes. Smart features will include a key fob system, programmable thermostats, controlled guest-access technology, smart leak detection and bulk WiFi.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 128 communities representing over 35,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

