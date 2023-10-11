Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Shoreline

Podium-Style Community to Add 399 Apartment Homes North of Downtown Seattle

SHORELINE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera Shoreline, a contemporary apartment community 12 miles north of Downtown Seattle. 

The podium-style community, which will feature 399 apartment homes and first broke ground in June, will boast a quiet, comfortable locale less than two miles east of the picturesque Puget Sound. Future residents will be surrounded by Shoreline's 25 parks and recreational outlets, which include Richmond Beach Park, Boeing Creek Park and the 14-mile Interurban Trail. First move-ins are anticipated for fall 2025. 

"We're excited to join the Shoreline submarket, which is ideal for residents who want to take advantage of the intimate and vibrant suburban feel at a much more reasonable price point than in-town Seattle neighborhoods," said Steve Yoon, senior managing director of development in Seattle for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe Modera Shoreline will quickly rise to a top-of-market option among new builds in the area due to the quality of finishes in the amenities and its location in a charming residential neighborhood off busy thoroughfares."  

Situated at 17888 Linden Avenue N, Modera Shoreline sits in an emerging Shoreline neighborhood anchored by a Trader Joe's and a Fred Meyer grocery store, along with the newly built Shorewood High School. Residents will have prime access to key artery Aurora Avenue, but will be far enough removed from the bustling thoroughfare that they won't experience noise-related disruptions. 

The community also sits within one mile of Interstate 5 and within close proximity to several high-speed transit options, including a light rail station that will open in 2024. This will enable residents to quickly connect to the thriving employment sectors contained within Downtown, the Eastside and the greater Seattle area. 

Modera Shoreline will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with select den layouts and private patios or balconies. Community amenities will include a two-story club lounge with TouchTunes™ music system, two roof terraces with panoramic views, theater area, expansive co-working space, grilling area, fire pit, landscaped courtyards, game room, pool table, coffee bar, demonstration kitchen, dedicated dog run, and a 24-hour, club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, individual TVs, personal training and yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to package lockers, secure overflow package room, controlled-access garage parking, EV charging stations, a bike repair station, bike storage and additional storage space. 

Home interiors will feature wood plank-style flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pull-down faucets, moveable kitchen islands, 42-inch custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, built-in shelves and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will be equipped with soaking tubs, backlit mirrors and linen closets. Smart features will include a key fob system, mobile-app entry, controlled guest-access technology, programmable thermostats and bulk WiFi. 

