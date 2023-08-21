Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Westside Trail

Midrise Community to Add 373 Apartment Homes to Atlanta's West Midtown Neighborhood

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera Westside Trail, a luxury midrise apartment community in Atlanta's West Midtown neighborhood.

The community, which will feature 373 apartment homes, will sit in a bike-friendly locale that features immediate access to the Westside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine and the vast contingent of breweries, music venues and eclectic local establishments contained within West Midtown. Modera Westside Trail is also located across the street from the west boundary of the Georgia Tech campus and its new life science incubators and one block south of the new Echo Street West mixed-use development. First move-ins are anticipated for fall 2025.

"The location on Northside Drive is the natural progression of West Midtown moving south with the benefit of an easy escape to Midtown, Downtown and Georgia Tech," said Patrick Chesser, senior managing director of development in Atlanta for Mill Creek Residential. "As great as the Atlanta Beltline is at stitching together neighborhoods on the east side, the Westside Trail is a game-changer linking landmark mixed-use developments to the Georgia Tech campus and all the Downtown venues. If you've ever explored the Beltline by bike, you realize quickly how connected the west side is becoming and how much it has to offer."

Situated at 576 Northside Drive, Modera Westside Trail will feature stunning 360 views of the Atlanta skyline and contains a superb Walk Score of 87 (considered "very walkable"). Residents will be within five minutes of the thriving employment sectors of Midtown, Atlantic Station and downtown Atlanta, and accessible commuter options include the BeltLine and MARTA. Additionally, popular athletic venues Mercedes Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, Bobby Dodd Stadium and McCamish Pavilion are all within a five-minute commute.

Modera Westside Trail will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes including 37 Premium Collection homes with upgraded features. Community amenities will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, landscaped pool courtyard with unobstructed views of Midtown, rooftop deck with fire pit and grilling areas, steam room, co-working space, double-height resident clubhouse with shuffleboard, onsite dog park, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga studio, TRX system and Peloton bikes. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, controlled-access garage parking, EV charging stations, loaner bikes, bike repair station, bike storage and additional storage space.

Home interiors will feature nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, gas ranges, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, soaking tubs and tile tub/shower surrounds. Smart features will include Schlage smart door locks, keyless entry, connected smart thermostats, bulk WiFi and mobile-app guest entry. Premium Collection homes will include LED mirrors and additional refined features.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide.

