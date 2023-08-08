Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Woodstock

News provided by

Mill Creek Residential

08 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Mixed-Use Apartment Community Will Add 194 Homes to Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced that construction is underway at Modera Woodstock, a mixed-use apartment community in southeast Portland. 

The podium-style community will be built to and is pursuing LEED Gold certification standards and features 194 homes and 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The community is located on Woodstock Boulevard and features a world-class Bike Score of 99 and superb Walk Score of 93, meaning future residents will have access to virtually everything they might need without the need for a vehicle. The community first broke ground in September and first move-ins are anticipated for summer 2024. 

"We're excited to add to our Portland presence and have long admired the Woodstock neighborhood," said Chad Encinas, vice president of development in Portland for Mill Creek Residential. "The community will offer a 'Main Street' feel in that the immediate neighborhood is extremely walkable and provides easy access to downtown, while far enough removed to maintain an urban-suburban vibe."

Situated at 4804 SE Woodstock Boulevard, Modera Woodstock is approximately six miles from downtown via nearby SE McLoughlin Boulevard. In addition to various brewpubs, restaurants and nightlife options within the neighborhood, Modera Woodstock is surrounded by several recreational outlets, including Westmoreland Park, Woodstock Park and Eastmoreland Golf Course. Residents will also have near-immediate access to a New Seasons Market grocery store, which sits two blocks from the community.

Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyard, rooftop deck with grilling area and fire pit, game room with foosball and air hockey, mini theater room with video gaming capabilities, coffee bar, pet spa and a club-quality 24-hour fitness studio, Peloton bike and rower, TRX system, cardio equipment and rock-climbing wall. The community will also feature controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations. 

Modera Woodstock will offer studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom homes, including five affordable apartment homes. Apartment interiors will include a variety of luxe features, including nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, pull-down faucets, quartz countertops, electric ranges, soft-close cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, a key fob system and private patios or balconies. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, bike repair station, dedicated bike storage and additional storage. 

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact
Stephen Ursery
LinnellTaylor Marketing
[email protected]
303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Also from this source

Mill Creek Announces Start Preleasing at Amavi Celina

Mill Creek Announces First Move-Ins Underway at Amavi Sherrills Ford

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.