Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Woodstock

Mixed-Use Apartment Community Will Add 194 Homes to Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced that construction is underway at Modera Woodstock, a mixed-use apartment community in southeast Portland.

The podium-style community will be built to and is pursuing LEED Gold certification standards and features 194 homes and 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The community is located on Woodstock Boulevard and features a world-class Bike Score of 99 and superb Walk Score of 93, meaning future residents will have access to virtually everything they might need without the need for a vehicle. The community first broke ground in September and first move-ins are anticipated for summer 2024.

"We're excited to add to our Portland presence and have long admired the Woodstock neighborhood," said Chad Encinas, vice president of development in Portland for Mill Creek Residential. "The community will offer a 'Main Street' feel in that the immediate neighborhood is extremely walkable and provides easy access to downtown, while far enough removed to maintain an urban-suburban vibe."

Situated at 4804 SE Woodstock Boulevard, Modera Woodstock is approximately six miles from downtown via nearby SE McLoughlin Boulevard. In addition to various brewpubs, restaurants and nightlife options within the neighborhood, Modera Woodstock is surrounded by several recreational outlets, including Westmoreland Park, Woodstock Park and Eastmoreland Golf Course. Residents will also have near-immediate access to a New Seasons Market grocery store, which sits two blocks from the community.

Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyard, rooftop deck with grilling area and fire pit, game room with foosball and air hockey, mini theater room with video gaming capabilities, coffee bar, pet spa and a club-quality 24-hour fitness studio, Peloton bike and rower, TRX system, cardio equipment and rock-climbing wall. The community will also feature controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations.

Modera Woodstock will offer studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom homes, including five affordable apartment homes. Apartment interiors will include a variety of luxe features, including nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, pull-down faucets, quartz countertops, electric ranges, soft-close cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, a key fob system and private patios or balconies. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, bike repair station, dedicated bike storage and additional storage.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide.

